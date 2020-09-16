Alcohol sales relaxed under Level 1 – but bottle stores will still be shut over weekends

Alcohol will now be sold from Mondays to Fridays.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the country would move to Level 1 of the lockdown.

Under Level 1, the sale of alcohol at retail outlets for home consumption would now be permitted from Monday to Friday, between 09:00 and 17:00.

The curfew would also be relaxed and be in place between midnight and 04:00.

As the country moves toward Level 1 of the lockdown, restrictions around the sale of alcohol have also been relaxed, although bottle stores nationwide will still be closed over weekends.

On Wednesday evening, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the move to Level 1 of the lockdown from midnight on 20 September, having spent the past month at Level 2.

Among the easing of the restrictions, was the sale of alcohol at retail outlets for home consumption, which would now be permitted from Monday to Friday, from 09:00 to 17:00.

Previously, sales were only allowed between Monday to Thursday.

The curfew had also been relaxed and would be in place between midnight and 04:00.

Bars

Liquor would still be allowed for on-site consumption in licensed establishments with strict adherence to the new curfew, Ramaphosa said.

It was under Level 2 that bars, taverns and shebeens were allowed to start operating again.

The ban on the sale of alcohol was initially introduced as the country went into what was lockdown Level 5 on 27 March.

On 1 June, the sale of alcohol was permitted as the country moved to Level 3 of the lockdown.

However, the ban was reinstated shortly after, due to alcohol-related trauma placing a strain on hospitals.

The ban was once again lifted on 18 August, as the country moved to Level 2 of the lockdown, along with the sale of tobacco products that had been prohibited since Level 5.