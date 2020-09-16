Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Binodani Dasi biopic gets delayed due to COVID-19

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recovered from the Coronavirus last month after she, Abhishek, Aaradhya and Amitabh Bachchan were tested positive. The family has recovered and Amitabh Bachchan is back on the sets to shoot for the next season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. As for Aishwarya, talks about her having signed Pradeep Sarkar’s next did the round at the start of this year.

It’s a biopic on Binodani Dasi, a popular courtesan from the 1800s who became popular as a theatre actor. But now we hear that the project has been pushed to next year due to the pandemic. Talking about the delay, director Pradeep Sarkar said that he’d narrated the script to Aishwarya and she’d given him the heads up but soon after the lockdown started. So he hasn’t been able to work further on the project.

He also revealed that even though Aishwarya is on board, he has not been able to sign on other actors for the film. He’s hoping that things will go back to normal by March 2021, so he can go back on sets. He said, “The writing is in progress. While Aishwarya has given her nod, I have not approached other actors because I am waiting for the crisis to abate. I hope the vaccine is developed by March so that we can start shooting.”

Pradeep Sarkar is also working on two other scripts but will only start narrations when he can meet the actors in person.

Binodani Dasi, also popularly known as Noti Binodani was a popular courtesan in the late 1800s. At the age of twelve, she played a role in a drama in Calcutta’s National Theatre. The biopic will focus on her life and the men in her life.