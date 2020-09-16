Addin Fonua-Blake urged to consider Gold Coast Titans as NZ Warriors emerge as front-runners for Manly Sea Eagles prop

Manly forward Addin Fonua-Blake wants out of Sydney and as the Warriors emerge as front-runners to sign him, an NRL legend has urged him to consider a move north instead.

Fonua-Blake was on Wednesday given permission by the Sea Eagles to talk to other NRL clubs after he requested a release from his $600,000-a-season contract on “compassionate grounds”, on the condition that Manly “receive fair and reasonable compensation”.

The 24-year-old still has two years remaining on his Manly contract but the move will see him suit up for a different club from 2021. The Brisbane Broncos were ruled out of the race due to limited cap space and according to reports, the Warriors have tabled a $2.5 million offer to the Tongan international.

But former Bronco Sam Thaiday believes he should still consider his Queensland options, with the Gold Coast an attractive option.

“From what I’ve heard he’s requested a release because he doesn’t want to raise his kids in Sydney. I’d love to see him stay at Manly – he’s been fantastic for them – but he wants out,” Thaiday told TODAY on Thursday.

Addin Fonua-Blake of the Sea Eagles (Getty)

“The Warriors are chasing him hard but I’d love to see him actually at the Gold Coast Titans. They’ve got a couple of great young forwards in big Tino [Fa’asuamaleaui], and [David] Fifita as well, and having a senior forward in Addin Fonua-Blake would be fantastic.

“He brings that aggression factor as well. We’ll see what happens, that’ll play out over the next week or so and we’ll see where he goes next year, but any team would be lucky to pick up a forward of his calibre.”

Eighth Immortal Andrew Johns told Wide World of Sports that any club that gets to sign Fonua-Blake would get a “world-class” player that could be a huge game-changer.

“What a great pick up he’d be. He is a genuine intimidator,” Johns said on Freddy & The Eighth.

“I think he’s a world-class front rower. He’s a great play-one front rower, which means he gets everything rolling forward.”

Addin Fonua-Blake of the Sea Eagles (Getty)

Johns was also aware of “talk” that the Warriors were chasing Fonua-Blake and defended the prop’s reasoning for wanting out of Manly, which took most of the NRL – including his own teammates – by surprise.

“It’s a personal reason, and if it’s a personal reason, it’s no one’s business. Let’s get it done,” Johns said.

The Warriors – currently based in Australia for the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic – have reportedly already offered a three-year deal for Fonua-Blake.

The contract is reportedly worth $850,000 a season, which would be a significant upgrade on his Manly deal.