Actor Alien Huang Found Dead in His Apartment at Age 36

The Taiwanese star who launched his career as a K-pop boyband member has passed away at the age of 36 as his body was found in apartment in Taipei City.

Taiwanese actor Alien Huang has died aged 36.

According to local media, he was found unresponsive in his apartment in Taipei City on Wednesday morning (16Sep20). It has also been reported that his father was the one who found him. A cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

Huang first found fame as a K-pop boyband member before starting to act in the 2000s, starring in movies including 2015 gang film “Gatao” and 2016 comedy “Go! Crazy Gangster“. His most recent credit was for romcom “Acting Out of Love“, released earlier this year.

In addition to his big screen roles, Huang appeared in drama series “Lovestore at the Corner” and also enjoyed success as the presenter of variety TV show “100 per cent Entertainment“.

He also tried his hand as a solo musician and as a fashion designer.

The news of Huang’s death comes after the passings of two other Asian actors in the past two days – with all dying aged 36. Korean actress Oh In-hye is reported to have committed suicide while “Silk” actress Sei Ashina passed away on Monday.