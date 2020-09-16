A-Z Indian Geography Quiz

World NewsA-Z Indian Geography QuizBy Matilda Coleman - September 16, 202006ShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Travel·Updated 1 hour ago. Posted 2 hours agoWait…which was the largest state in India? — A —Name The Capital Of The State Of Tripura: Guess I give up! Correct! Wrong! Agartala! — B —This Trans-Boundary River Flows Through India, Tibet And Bangladesh: Guess I give up! Correct! Wrong! Brahmaputra! — C —This Is The Second-Largest City In The State Of Odisha: Guess I give up! Correct! Wrong! Cuttack! — D —Which River Was Once Known As The ‘Sorrow Of Bengal’? Guess I give up! Correct! Wrong! Damodar! — E —These Cave Temples, Dedicated To Lord Shiva, Are A UNESCO World Heritage Site: Guess I give up! Correct! Wrong! Elephanta Caves! — F —What Was The Arun Jaitley Stadium In New Delhi Previously Known As? Guess I give up! Correct! Wrong! Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium! — G —This Glacier Is One Of The Primary Sources Of The River Ganges: Guess I give up! Correct! Wrong! Gangotri! — H —This Ancient Town In Karnataka Has Temple Ruins From The Vijayanagara Empire: Guess I give up! Correct! Wrong! Hampi! — I —Name The Third Largest Ocean In The World: Guess I give up! Correct! Wrong! Indian Ocean! — J —This State Has The Largest Coal Reserves In India: Guess I give up! Correct! Wrong! Jharkhand! — K —Ernakulam Is The Central, Mainland Portion Of This City: Guess I give up! Correct! Wrong! Kochi! — L —This North Indian City Used To Be The Seat Of Power Of The Nawabs: Guess I give up! Correct! Wrong! Lucknow! — M —This Is A 3.6 Kilometre Long, C-Shaped Promenade In South Mumbai: Guess I give up! Correct! Wrong! Marine Drive! — N —This River Is Sometimes Called The Lifeline Of Madhya Pradesh And Gujarat Guess I give up! Correct! Wrong! Narmada! — O —Which Resort Town Is Officially Known As Udhagamandalam? Guess I give up! Correct! Wrong! Ooty! — P —The First Battle Of ____ Was Fought Between Babur And Ibrahim Lodi in 1526: Guess I give up! Correct! Wrong! Panipat! — Q —This Minaret, Also Known As the ‘Victory Tower’ Is Situated In The Mehrauli Area Of New Delhi: Guess I give up! Correct! Wrong! Qutub Minar! — R —Name The Largest State In India In Terms Of Area: Guess I give up! Correct! Wrong! Rajasthan! — S —This City Used To Be The Summer Capital Of British India: Guess I give up! Correct! Wrong! Shimla! — T —This Is The Largest Desert In India: Guess I give up! Correct! Wrong! Thar Desert! — U —This City Was the Former Capital Of The Mewar Kingdom: Guess I give up! Correct! Wrong! Udaipur! — V —Which City Is Also Known As Vizag? Guess I give up! Correct! Wrong! Visakhapatnam! — W —This Mountain Range Is Also Known As The Sahyadri: Guess I give up! Correct! Wrong! Western Ghats! — Y —This Sacred River Flows Through Delhi And Is One Of The Tributaries Of The River Ganges: Guess I give up! Correct! Wrong! Yamuna! — Z —This Is A Mountain Range In The Union Territory Of Ladakh: Guess I give up! Correct! Wrong! Zanskar! DailyKeep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!