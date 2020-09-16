Home World News A-Z Indian Geography Quiz

A-Z Indian Geography Quiz

6

Wait…which was the largest state in India?

  1. — A —
    Name The Capital Of The State Of Tripura:




    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    Agartala!

  2. — B —
    This Trans-Boundary River Flows Through India, Tibet And Bangladesh:




    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    Brahmaputra!

  3. — C —
    This Is The Second-Largest City In The State Of Odisha:




    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    Cuttack!

  4. — D —
    Which River Was Once Known As The ‘Sorrow Of Bengal’?




    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    Damodar!

  5. — E —
    These Cave Temples, Dedicated To Lord Shiva, Are A UNESCO World Heritage Site:




    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    Elephanta Caves!

  6. — F —
    What Was The Arun Jaitley Stadium In New Delhi Previously Known As?




    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium!

  7. — G —
    This Glacier Is One Of The Primary Sources Of The River Ganges:




    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    Gangotri!

  8. — H —
    This Ancient Town In Karnataka Has Temple Ruins From The Vijayanagara Empire:




    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    Hampi!

  9. — I —
    Name The Third Largest Ocean In The World:




    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    Indian Ocean!

  10. — J —
    This State Has The Largest Coal Reserves In India:




    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    Jharkhand!

  11. — K —
    Ernakulam Is The Central, Mainland Portion Of This City:




    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    Kochi!

  12. — L —
    This North Indian City Used To Be The Seat Of Power Of The Nawabs:




    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    Lucknow!

  13. — M —
    This Is A 3.6 Kilometre Long, C-Shaped Promenade In South Mumbai:




    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    Marine Drive!

  14. — N —
    This River Is Sometimes Called The Lifeline Of Madhya Pradesh And Gujarat




    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    Narmada!

  15. — O —
    Which Resort Town Is Officially Known As Udhagamandalam?




    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    Ooty!

  16. — P —
    The First Battle Of ____ Was Fought Between Babur And Ibrahim Lodi in 1526:




    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    Panipat!

  17. — Q —
    This Minaret, Also Known As the ‘Victory Tower’ Is Situated In The Mehrauli Area Of New Delhi:




    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    Qutub Minar!

  18. — R —
    Name The Largest State In India In Terms Of Area:




    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    Rajasthan!

  19. — S —
    This City Used To Be The Summer Capital Of British India:




    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    Shimla!

  20. — T —
    This Is The Largest Desert In India:




    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    Thar Desert!

  21. — U —
    This City Was the Former Capital Of The Mewar Kingdom:




    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    Udaipur!

  22. — V —
    Which City Is Also Known As Vizag?




    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    Visakhapatnam!

  23. — W —
    This Mountain Range Is Also Known As The Sahyadri:




    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    Western Ghats!

  24. — Y —
    This Sacred River Flows Through Delhi And Is One Of The Tributaries Of The River Ganges:




    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    Yamuna!

  25. — Z —
    This Is A Mountain Range In The Union Territory Of Ladakh:




    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    Zanskar!

