49ers condemn racist messages sent to Cardinals’ Baker

The San Francisco 49ers have been among the most active teams in the NFL when it comes to condemning racism, and that was only made evident on Tuesday when they announced they’d be taking action against one of their own fans who sent racist messages to Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker.

Baker took to Twitter on Monday to share screenshots of direct messages he received on Instagram from someone who harassed him with profanity-laced racial slurs (see here, viewer discretion advised).