2020 Emmys, From E! to Z: How to Watch, Who Is Nominated and More

Diversity: The 2020 Emmy nominations featured the highest percentage (more than 30 percent) of Black performers nominated in a single year.

Dime Davis became the first Black woman to be nominated in the Variety Series Directing category for her work on HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show, while Nailed It‘s Nicole Byer is the first Black woman to enter the Outstanding Host race. (She is also serving as the host for the Creative Arts Emmys.)

And with two nominations for Guest Star in a Comedy Series (NBC’s The Good Place and Saturday Night Live), Maya Rudolph became the first Black performer to earn two nods in the same category.

First-Timers: The list of stars nominated for the first time include Normal People‘s Paul Mescal, Cate Blanchett and Ramy Youssef.

Guilty Pleasures: Some of our favorite binges like Love Is Blind and Cheer made mat, scoring nominations in the reality categories.

“We are so excited about being nominated for six Emmys,” Navarro Cheer head coach Monica Aldama exclusively told E! News of Cheer‘s six noms. “I mean, that’s something that we’re not familiar with and obviously we love trophies. So any time you get a trophy, it’s not really about the piece of metal that you’re actually receiving, it’s about being recognized for an accomplishment.”