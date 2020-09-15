Zoe Saldana Collaborates With Adidas for Autumn Workout Collection

Adidas

The range of athletic gear from the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ actress and the sports giant’s designers will be sold exclusively at U.S. department store Kohl’s in late September.

Actress Zoe Saldana is encouraging fans to give their workout wardrobes a new look for autumn by checking out her new collection with Adidas.

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” star has created a range of athletic gear in collaboration with designers at the sports giant, with the line sold exclusively at U.S. department store Kohl’s later this month.

“One of the most important aspects of my life has been exercise,” she wrote on Instagram as she introduced her new project. “It keeps me healthy and happy both physically and mentally.”

“For this reason, I’m so excited to announce my partnership with adidas and Kohl’s. Keep your eyes out for my first collection!”.

“Find my new collection at Kohl’s and Kohls.com on 9/30. #createdwithadidas #adidas #kohls #zoesaldanacollection”.

Among the fans looking forward to shopping the range was Matthew McConaughey‘s wife, model-turned-TV personality Camila Alves, who commented, “Love it!!! Can’t wait”.

Saldana isn’t the only celebrity to team up with Adidas officials – Beyonce Knowles released her latest Ivy Park creations with the label earlier this year, and British electronic music stars New Order are working on a new capsule line, while Pharrell Williams and Kanye West also have design deals with the brand.