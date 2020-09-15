Your Tuesday Briefing

Aleksei Navalny will return to Russia, official says

Aleksei A. Navalny, the poisoned Russian opposition leader who is recuperating in Germany, has told a German prosecutor that he plans to return to Russia as soon as he has recovered. “He’s not planning to go into exile in Germany,” a security official said. “He wants to go home to Russia and he wants to continue his mission.”

Further tests have confirmed that the substance used to poison Mr. Navalny was a form of the nerve agent Novichok, the German government announced on Monday, providing additional confidence that the Russian state was involved. Russian officials, for their part, have insisted that there was no proof that Mr. Navalny had been poisoned and suggested several alternative theories, including a drug overdose and low blood sugar.

Repercussions: The attack on Mr. Navalny puts more strain on the close, complicated and increasingly contradictory German-Russian relationship. Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany, who until Mr. Navalny’s poisoning generally spoke to President Vladimir Putin of Russia once a week, has been unusually clear in her sharp condemnation of Moscow.