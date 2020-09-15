Yankees reinstate Stanton, Urshela from IL

The New York Yankees finally have some positive news as it pertains to injuries.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Bronx Bombers confirmed that the club has activated slugger Giancarlo Stanton and third baseman Gio Urshela from the injured list.

In corresponding roster moves, infielder Mike Ford and utility man Miguel Andujar were optioned to the club’s alternate training site.

Stanton, 30, hasn’t played since Aug. 8 and has been dealing with a hamstring strain that was deemed likely to sideline him for up to a month. In 14 games, Stanton hit .293 with three home runs, seven RBI, three doubles and 11 strikeouts.

Urshela, meanwhile, went on the injured list on Sept. 4 due to a right elbow bone spur. The 28-year-old hit .272 with six home runs, 23 RBI, seven doubles and a .873 OPS in his first 31 games of the summer.

Right-handed pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga was also reinstated from the injured list.

New York began the day at 26-21 and in third place in the American League East standings, 0.5 games back of the Toronto Blue Jays and four games behind the Tampa Bay Rays.