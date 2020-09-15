Xbox Game Pass (xCloud) on Android: Everything you need to know

After months of testing, Xbox Game Pass (xCloud) on Android, also referred to as Xbox Cloud Gaming, has been released. With this streaming service that is currently only available on Android, gamers can continue playing their games or start new ones without ever turning on their Xbox consoles or PC. Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Xbox Game Pass (xCloud) on Android?

Xbox Game Pass (xCloud) on Android, also referred to as Xbox Cloud Gaming, is a streaming service that is part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Progress is shared via cloud saves on your account, so if you start a game through streaming you can pick up where you left off on your Xbox, or vice-versa. It’s currently available in 22 countries.

Xbox Game Pass (xCloud) on Android What are the requirements?

Xbox Game Pass (xCloud) on Android works with any Android phone or tablet that has at least Android 6.0 and Bluetooth 4.0. Tablets like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e make up some of the best tablets for Xbox Cloud Gaming, while some of the best phones include the OnePlus 8 and the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

You’ll also need a Bluetooth-compatible controller. The Xbox Wireless Controller is the best controller to use but you can also use a DualShock 4 or a Razer Kishi if you’re so inclined. Some games such as Minecraft Dungeons are getting touch controls but this support is on a per-title basis.

In order to make sure you have a smooth streaming experience, Xbox recommends an internet connection of at least 10Mbps down on a and the higher your download speed, the better your streamed gaming will be.

Xbox Game Pass (xCloud) on Android What app do I need?

You’ll want to grab the Xbox Game Pass app on either the Google Play Store or the Samsung Galaxy Store, depending on your preference and what OS you use. From there, you’ll sign up or sign in with an existing Microsoft account.

Xbox Game Pass (xCloud) on Android What games are available?

There are over 150 games available right now. Plenty of first-party and third-party titles such as Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Gears 5, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, and NieR: Automata make up some of the best Xbox Game Pass (xCloud) for Android games that can be streamed. More games will be added in the months ahead, with some EA titles coming as EA Play joins Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in Holiday 2020.

For a look at everything available, you can check out the list of every Xbox Game Pass (xCloud) for Android game available right now.