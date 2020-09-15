Winners and losers from Steelers’ impressive ‘MNF’ victory over Giants

Ben Roethlisberger made his first appearance in an NFL game Monday night in almost a year. The rest of his Pittsburgh Steelers were more than up to the task against the New York Giants.

A game that pitted one upstart team against a veteran-laden squad ended up with Big Ben leading his Steelers to an impressive 26-16 win after they initially trailed 10-3.

On the other hand, the Giants struggled to do much on either side of the ball. That included Saquon Barkley being completely bottled up on the ground. Here are our biggest winners and losers from Pittsburgh’s 10-point win over Big Blue to open the 2020 NFL season.

Winner: T.J. Watt, edge rusher, Pittsburgh Steelers

This NFL Defensive Player of the Year candidate made his impact known more in coverage than actually rushing the passer Monday evening. That just goes to show us how much of a difference maker Watt is heading into his fourth NFL season.