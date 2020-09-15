Why Snowflake could become a tech giant

This is the web version of Data Sheet, ’s daily newsletter on the top tech news. To get it delivered daily to your in-box, sign up here.

The U.S. stock market is facing a barrage of initial public offerings this week, as 14 companies plan to raise almost $8 billion. It’s the busiest week since 2014, according to the good folks at Renaissance Capital who track this sort of thing. Some are pretty basic. Broadstone Net Lease owns buildings that house Red Lobster restaurants, among other corporate tenants. Pactiv Evergreen probably makes the plastic containers that Red Lobster uses to wrap up your leftovers.

Then there are the more interesting tech companies. No Silicon Valley startup has gone public yet this year, but that bleak stretch is about to end. Cloud analytics firm Sumo Logic, game software developer Unity, and future database titan Snowflake are on the schedule for this week, to be followed shortly by Asana, Corsair Gaming, and Palantir.

Snowflake is getting the most attention, and deservedly so. As the indie leader in moving database applications to the cloud, Snowflake has been growing at triple-digit rates and wowing customers with insanely speedy services. Expected to go public at a valuation around $30 billion, it will be the highest-valued software startup IPO ever (and the fifth highest-valued tech IPO of any kind). And you have to love their stock symbol: SNOW.

I spent time earlier this summer talking, remotely of course, to CEO Frank Slootman and co-founder Benoit Dageville, while also tracking down some of their customers, rivals, and analysts who follow the market. It’s a classic Valley story, with two guys toiling at one tech giant (Oracle) while dreaming of founding their own. They hole up in a little apartment in San Mateo and whiteboard their way to seeing the future of how the probably most important business software tool there is, the database, could be revolutionized by cloud computing. Their startup grows like mad, complete with Snowflake-shaped waffles in the company cafeteria, but gets a little off track until they bring in a grizzled veteran tough guy, Slootman, to prep for the IPO.

As in any good story, there are also antagonists. If this were HBO’s Silicon Valley, the big rival would be run by a headstrong billionaire who love to fly jet planes, buy Hawaiian islands, and talk about shooting their competitor’s dog. Oh, wait.

Snowflake has a number of ingredients that signal future tech gianthood, including the product customers can’t stop raving about, the unstoppable mega-trend that’s fueling their rise (the cloud), and the vast “total addressable market.” But they also have some major challenges, including not just Larry Ellison’s troops, but also the competing cloud database apps from the three big cloud providers, Amazon, Microsoft, and Google. And since Snowflake’s apps all have to run on those clouds, too, it could be tough if the big three don’t fight fair. But that would never happen, would it?

However it goes, expect a lot more great stories from this battle royale in the cloud.

Aaron Pressman

@ampressman

[email protected]