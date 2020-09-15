Why Nvidia’s blockbuster deal to buy Arm is sending shockwaves through the chip industry

Article content continued

But even losing an Apple or a Qualcomm may not matter much if Nvidia is able to use the deal to consolidate its position in a key market — the servers used in data centres — while making itself the technology axis for a booming industry of AI-powered devices.

Photo by Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images files

As Huang points out, Nvidia already did the hard work of rewriting all its software code to run on Arm-based processors when it backed a Fujitsu supercomputer last year that is now the world’s fastest. That will make it an easier step now to launch a server processor of its own, directly challenging Intel.

Nvidia’s second goal with the deal is to expand its technology to an ever wider range of devices. This will be driven by the growing need for AI “inferencing,” or applying pre-trained AI models to data gathered on the fly, as many day-to-day objects develop a basic level of intelligence.

In some cases, this will involve selling new chips of its own but often, particularly in cheaper devices, Nvidia plans to adopt Arm’s business model: packaging Arm’s processor designs with its own core technologies to create integrated blueprints for other chipmakers.

By owning Arm, Nvidia will be able to align all the companies’ technologies, such as their software libraries and developer tools, to make it easier for other companies looking to build on this foundation, said Chirag Dekate, an analyst at Gartner.

If Huang is right, these chip designs could become the platform for the next wave of smart consumer devices. Those might include low-priced high-definition televisions and specialized tablet devices that come with the silicon smarts of advanced gaming computers, said chip analyst Patrick Moorhead.

Longer term, many everyday devices that lack screens will need a basic level of intelligence to understand verbal instructions, said James Wang, a former Nvidia employee and now analyst at Ark Invest.

This will mean a market of “hundreds of trillions” of computers, some day, that need his company’s technology, Huang enthused this week.

But the first challenge will be to persuade the chip industry that Nvidia is more friend than foe.

© 2020 The Financial Times Ltd.