Why Fans Are Calling Out Prince Harry’s Birthday Tribute From William

“How rude,” one critic commented back. “Why not have a photo of him when he’s happy with his lovely wife. Really selfish of will and Kate.”

“Interesting photo selection!” another fan pointed out in a comment. “No Meghan…”

Prince Charles’ tribute included a photo of the father and son laughing along with a solo shot of Harry. “Where is meghan ?” another fan asked in a comment. “So rude even if they left.” Meanwhile, some harshly praised the posts for not including Markle.

However, the criticism seems unwarranted given the fact that for the Duchess of Sussex’s birthday in August, none of the royals’ tributes used photos of her with Harry. Still, fans tend to pay close attention to public signs of the brothers’ relationship as they’ve been the subject of rift rumors.

In Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand‘s bombshell book Finding Freedom, the authors took a closer look at why the once close siblings drifted apart.

“It’s obviously a tragic story because, of course, they once were so close,” Scobie told E! News in August. “There’s certainly a distance between the brothers. And William, you know, wears two hats. He’s an older brother but he’s also a future king…And sometimes that dedication to his duty to the monarchy has gotten in the way with his relationship with his brother.”

Regardless, it’s a significant birthday for the younger brother, considering it’s his first one spent as a California resident and first-time homeowner. A rep for the couple told E! News in August that the family of three moved into a new home in July of this year.

Professionally, Harry has plenty of work ahead after he and his wife signed a multi-year deal with Netflix.