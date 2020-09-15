Why every NFL team will or will not win the Super Bowl

NFL teams and fans enter the 2020 season with high hopes, but only one of the 32 teams will emerge as Super Bowl LV champions. Here’s a look at why each team has some reason to be optimistic about winning a championship this season and also reason to be pessimistic about its chances.
Why they will: The Cardinals enter the season season of Kliff Kingsbury’s offense with a unit primed to improve with the addition of DeAndre Hopkins, and quarterback Kyler Murray’s second season. The defense should also make progress with several new additions, including speedy rookie linebacker Isaiah Simmons.
Why they won’t: The NFC West is arguably the toughest division in football, and the defense has a long way to go, ranking 28th in points allowed and last in years allowed in 2019.
Why they will: The Falcons finished the 2019 winning six of their final eight games, with an offense that remained excellent, led by Matt Ryan and Julio Jones. The addition of Todd Gurley could revamp the running game, and the pass rush could be helped by free agent signing Dante Fowler.
Why they won’t: The NFC South will likely improve after Tampa Bay’s offseason additions, and the Falcons defense still has a long way to go after finishing in the bottom 10 in points allowed in each of the last two seasons.
Why they will: The Ravens went 14-2 in 2019 with a historic offense led by MVP Lamar Jackson. Most of the talent is back, and the passing game could improve with Marquise Brown and Miles Boykin now entering their second seasons. The defense also ranked third in points allowed, and looks even better after adding Calais Campbell and rookie linebacker Patrick Queen.
Why they won’t: Baltimore has crashed and burned in the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, and face a far more formidable divisional challenge in Pittsburgh if Ben Roethlisberger can stay healthy. Until Jackson proves he can be effective in the playoffs, the skeptics will continue to persist.
Why they will: The Bills defense has become elite under head coach Sean McDermott, and the offensive talent improved with the additions of Stefon Diggs and rookie running back Zack Moss. The path to Buffalo’s first AFC East title in 25 years is also more realistic after New England’s offseason changes.
Why they won’t: Josh Allen has shown flashes in two seasons, but he’s been too accurate and inconsistent to take the offense to the next level. His development in Year 3 will determine how far the Bills can go.
Why they will: The offense looks exciting, on paper, adding Robby Anderson to a solid group of weapons that includes Christian McCaffrey, D.J. Moore, and Curtis Samuel. New quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has a 22-12 career record as a starter during the regular season, and the coaching group, led by Matt Rhule, has seen plenty of success in the college ranks.
Why they won’t: It’s never been more difficult for a new coaching staff than this abbreviated offseason during the COVID-19 pandemic. To make matters worse, the Panthers saw drastic changes on defense, losing star players Luke Kuechly and James Bradberry, spending their entire draft on defense, as a result. The Panthers are predicted by Vegas to finish in the cellar in a tough NFC South division.
Why they will: Chicago is just one year removed from going 12-4 and winning the NFC North, and most of their defense that has ranked top four in points allowed in consecutive years remains intact. Head coach Matt Nagy has established himself as another successful coach from the Andy Reid coaching tree.
Why they won’t: The offense really sputtered in 2019 with Mitchell Trubisky under center, and there’s no telling how he will perform in 2020. The team did add Jimmy Graham, but aside from Allen Robinson, lacks elite weapons to help him.
Why they will: Cincinnati’s offense looks exciting with the addition of No. 1 overall draft choice Joe Burrow and return of star wideout A.J. Green. The defense also made several notable additions in the secondary, and have a viable pass rush.
Why they won’t: Rookie quarterbacks rarely find success in the NFL, and the Bengals have a long way to climb after winning only two games in head coach Zac Taylor’s first season. Even a record approaching .500 would probably satisfy Bengals fans.
Why they will: The Browns were a very disappointing team in 2019, but their star-studded roster remains intact. In fact, it could be even better than last year with two new offensive tackles to help give Baker Mayfield time in the pocket. New head coach Kevin Stefanski is a well-regarded offensive mind who is being tasked with helping the offense along.
Why they won’t: Baker’s upside is still unclear after struggling last season, and the defense is raw and unproven behind the defensive line. The loss of rookie safety Grant Delpit is a tough blow at a position the team really needed help. The AFC North also looks difficult again, with the Ravens and Steelers leading the way.
Why they will: The Cowboys have one of the most talented rosters in the league, with an offensive core that added rookie CeeDee Lamb to Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper, and Michael Gallup. The defense has also added Everson Griffen and rookie corner Trevon Diggs. New head coach Mike McCarthy was a proven winner in Green Bay.
Why they won’t: For all the success McCarthy had in Green Bay, his offense was far from innovative, and it remains to be seen if he can really help on that side of the ball. The defense was inconsistent last year, and lost star cornerback Byron Jones in free agency. The changes at the time also come at a bad time without an offseason program.
Why they will: Rookie quarterback Drew Lock went 4-1 as a starter late last season, and the team made some notable additions, including Melvin Gordon, rookie wideout Jerry Jeudy, and former defensive stars Jurrell Casey and A.J. Bouye. Even in a state of transition last season under new head coach Vic Fangio, the defense finished 10th in points allowed.
Why they won’t: Lock is still very much in a development stage, and the team was dealt a huge blow when defensive star Von Miller suffered a major ankle injury last week. The team is getting Bradley Chubb back from injury this year, but Miller’s loss will be tough to overcome for a young team coming off a 7-9 season.
Why they will: Detroit’s offense was elite at the start of last season with Matthew Stafford under center before he suffered a season-ending back injury. The addition of rookie running back D’Andre Swift gives the team another weapon, and head coach Matt Patricia has added more plays to fit his defensive scheme, including former Patriot Jamie Collins.
Why they won’t: Patricia’s impact has been minimal on defense since arriving in 2018, as the unit allowed the second most yards in the NFL last season. For all the success Stafford showed last season, he was ineffective in 2018 and is coming off a major injury. The NFC North also looks tough again, with the Vikings, Packers, and Bears.
Why they will: The Packers went 13-3 and made it to the NFC Championship Game in Matt LaFleur’s first season with an efficient offense and much-improved defense. Green Bay returns most of last year’s roster, though they notably lost right tackle Bryan Bulaga and linebacker Blake Martinez. Aaron Rodgers remains one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.
Why they won’t: For a team that finished ninth in point differential last season, the Packers overachieved, and they stood pat in the offseason when there was a major need for offensive weapons to help Rodgers. The offense finished 15th in points last year, and desperately need improvement from Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling to add some explosiveness to the offense.
Why they will: Quarterback Deshaun Watson has been a magician since arriving to the league in 2017, and has a highly capable running back in David Johnson. The defense had much-needed change at coordinator, and J.J. Watt enters the season healthy after missing much of 2019.
Why they won’t: The loss of star wideout DeAndre Hopkins is likely to fill a huge void, even after the team added Brandin Cooks and Randall Cobb, and the defense has struggled to generate consistent pass rush since they traded Jadeveon Clowney last season. The secondary also had its fair share of issues, which the Chiefs exploited in Week 1.
Why they will: The Colts are one year removed from a 10-6 season, and have added Philip Rivers to a very talented roster. The offense looks explosive with the addition of rookies Jonathan Taylor and Michael Pittman, and the defense has elite talent at all three levels, with the addition of interior pass rusher DeForest Buckner.
Why they won’t: The Chargers moved on from Rivers for a reason. He threw 20 interceptions last season and seemed to show diminished arm strength. His wideouts are unlikely to be as reliable as what he had in LA, and the defensive secondary also has questions, relying on new corner Xavier Rhodes and young safeties.
Why they will: Quarterback Gardner Minshew was very good in his rookie season, going 6-6 as a starter with 21/6 TD/INT. He has exciting weapons at wideout with D.J. Chark and the addition of rookie Laviska Shenault. In the age of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, anything can happen.
Why they won’t: The Jaguars look like they’re in full rebuild mode after trading Yannick Ngakoue and cutting Leonard Fournette during training camp. Few defenses have lost more talent in recent seasons, going from fourth in points allowed in 2018 to 21st last season.
Why they will: The defending champs return nearly their entire Super Bowl roster, and they’ve arguably improved with first-round running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who had a historic NFL debut. Patrick Mahomes remains the most electrifying quarterback in the league, and the defense was elite in the second half of 2019.
Why they won’t: It’s incredibly difficult to repeat in the NFL. Injuries can wreak havoc on even the best teams, and the Chiefs have formidable challenges in the NFC, including the Ravens.
Why they will: Jon Gruden enters his third year at the helm of the Raiders, and the team worked hard in the offseason filling some of their major holes at wideout, linebacker, and the secondary. Derek Carr has been efficient, if unspectacular, in Gruden’s offense, and the unit finished 11th in yards last season.
Why they won’t: Despite a 7-9 record last season, the team had a terrible point differential (-106) and still have major concerns with two rookies at wide receiver and the lack of a premier pass rusher. From a talent standpoint, they are still clearly behind the defending division champ Chiefs.
Why they will: The Chargers finished 5-11 last season, but they have a roster loaded with talent. The offensive line could be better after signing tackle Bryan Bulaga, and the offense will likely take fewer risks with Tyrod Taylor at quarterback. There are also personnel improvements on defense with the additions of Linval Joseph, Kenneth Murray, and Chris Harris Jr.
Why they won’t: It remains to be seen if the combination of Taylor and rookie Justin Herbert can be effective in replacing Philip Rivers at quarterback. The defense also suffered a huge blow with another injury to star safety Derwin James.
Why they will: The Rams are just one year removed from a Super Bowl berth, and still have a strong core led by Jared Goff, Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp, and Aaron Donald. The defense has a new coordinator after Wade Phillips’ unit declined last year, and are also set for a full season of star cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who acquired at the trade deadline last season.
Why they won’t: There are huge question marks at several positions. The Rams will have a running back committee after cutting Todd Gurley, and inside linebacker Cory Littleton will be very difficult to replace. The NFC West is also one of the league’s toughest divisions, so even a playoff spot is far from a sure thing.
Why they will: Miami’s roster is drastically improved, with major free agent additions along the offensive line and defense. The offense started to shine late last season with the play of Ryan Fitzpatrick and DeVante Parker, and the running backs are improved with Jordan Howard and Matt Breida. First-round pick Tua Tagovailoa also adds a lot of intrigue when he finally gets his chance.
Why they won’t: It’s clear that the roster is better, but this is a difficult year for changes without an offseason program, and the Dolphins talent still has a long way to go after tanking in 2019. They finished last season 25th in points scored and last in points allowed.
Why they will: Minnesota returns most of their key players from recent seasons, with the efficient Kirk Cousins leading the way at quarterback and Dalvin Cook looking to repeat his breakout 2019 season. Adam Thielen is healthy after struggling through hamstring issues last year, and the defense hopes to have solved the secondary issues they had last season with rookies Jeff Gladney and Cameron Dantzler on the team. Minnesota’s defense has top 10 in points allowed in five consecutive seasons.
Why they won’t: Wideout Stefon Diggs will be tough to replace, as well long-time defensive end Everson Griffen. The team also lost some of its run-stopping ability with Linval Joseph gone. The new cornerbacks have received plenty of positive press during training camp, but the Vikings are asking a lot of rookies.
Why they will: Bill Belichick. He’s established himself as arguably the greatest NFL head coach ever, with Super Bowl appearances, six championships, and 17 AFC East titles in 20 seasons with the Patriots. The defense lost several big contributors, but returns Defensive Play of the Year Stephon Gilmore after finishing first in total defense and points allowed last year.
Why they won’t: The Patriots personnel losses could be impossible to overcome. Tom Brady is the headliner, but the team also lost Marcus Cannon, Kyle Van Noy, Danny Shelton, Jamie Collins, Dont’a Hightower, Elandon Roberts, and Patrick Chung, among others. The addition of Cam Newton at quarterback is intriguing, but another AFC East title this year, much less a championship, would one of Belichick’s most impressive feats.
Why they will: The Saints had a disappointing finish to 2019, but have brought back their core for another championship run. Drew Brees has a new weapon in Emmanuel Sanders, joining Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara, and Jared Cook. The defense also returns most of its key talent, and has also added veteran safety Malcolm Jenkins.
Why they won’t: Brees showed some slippage at times last year, particularly in the Saints Wild Card game loss. It wouldn’t be unprecedented if his play fell off a cliff at age 41. Tampa Bay’s improvement also makes the divisional path tougher, and the lack of fans at home games will likely hurt the team’s usually strong homefield advantage from crowd noise.
Why they will: Daniel Jones showed nice flashes in his rookie season, and has a healthy Saquon Barkley to start the year after the running back was hobbled last season. The defense has solid additions with Blake Martinez and James Bradberry, and Bill Belichick disciple Joe Judge is set to run the show.
Why they won’t: Jones turned over the ball way too often last year, with 18 fumbles and 12 picks in only 13 games, and the defense was in shambles, allowing the third most points last year. It remains to be seen how they will generate a pass rush with their current personnel, and the secondary also has issues after cutting 2019 first-round pick Deandre Baker. The Giants have won a total of 12 games over the last three seasons, and have a long way to go.
Why they will: The Jets closed out last season winning six of their last eight games, and have made big improvements along their offensive line. The hope is that Sam Darnold will also see a big jump in his third season.
Why they won’t: Darnold’s progress has been slow so far, and the Jets weapons around him are arguably worse after losing Robby Anderson. The defense could be set to regress after trading star safety Jamal Adams and facing multiple significant injuries at linebacker going into the year.
Why they will: The Eagles have made the playoffs in three consecutive seasons and addressed their issues at wideout by drafting Jalen Reagor. Carson Wentz continues to develop, and the defense could also be improved with new cornerback Darius Slay after struggling at that spot last year.
Why they won’t: Injuries are already rampant in Philadelphia. The offensive line lost Brandon Brooks and Andre Dillard for the season, and running back Miles Sanders also missed Week 1. Alshon Jeffrey’s status is up in the air, as well. Dallas also presents a major challenge in the NFC East.
Why they will: Pittsburgh’s defense returns most of the unit that finished fifth overall last season, and now quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is healthy after missing 14 games in 2019. The team was able to finish 8-8 last season despite getting almost nothing at the position.
Why they won’t: At age 38, Roethlisberger’s rebound isn’t ensured, especially without Antonio Brown. Running back also has questions after James Conner’s regression last year, and the Ravens are a huge obstacle in the division.
Why they will: The 49ers had the lead in the Super Bowl well into the fourth quarter before the Chiefs comeback. Last year’s defense returns most of its talent that finished eighth in points allowed and second in years, and the offense is also mostly intact. San Francisco’s offense quietly finished second in points with Jimmy Garoppolo’s solid play and Kyle Shanahan’s outstanding scheme.
Why they won’t: The 49ers lost Emmanuel Sanders, which is already a problem with Deebo Samuel nursing a foot injury to start the year. With recent injury histories for defensive stars Nick Bosa, Dee Ford, Kwon Alexander, and Richard Sherman, health could also play a major role. The NFC West also looks brutal again, with Arizona and Seattle improving their rosters.
Why they will: Seattle has sported a winning record in eight consecutive seasons, due in large part to Russell Wilson’s terrific play. The offense has finished top 10 in points in consecutive seasons, and got another jolt with the additions of Carlos Hyde and Greg Olsen. The defense lost Jadeveon Clowney, but hope to make up for it after acquiring All-Pro safety Jamal Adams.
Why they won’t: The pass rush could be a real problem in Seattle. The team was 27th in sack rate last year, and now has to perform without Clowney. Seattle’s is also in one of the league’s toughest divisions, led by defending division champs San Francisco.
Why they will: No team made a bigger slash this offseason, as the Bucs signed Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, and Leonard Fournette, and were also able to retain their key defensive pass rushers. After Jameis Winston threw 30 interceptions last season, the offense will almost certainly take care of the ball better and put the team in better position with Brady at the helm. He has terrific weapons with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and O.J. Howard, in addition to Gronk.
Why they won’t: Brady’s play was clearly diminished in New England last year. The defense was hurt by field position in 2019, but they still have a long way to go after allowing the fourth most points last year. The Saints also present a formidable foe within the division.
Why they will: The Titans made it all the way to the AFC Championship Game last year, and the insertion of Ryan Tannehill at quarterback sparked their season with a 7-3 regular season record and 9.6 yards per pass attempt. A.J. Brown was a revelation in his rookie season, while Derrick Henry led the league in rushing. The defense could be improved after signing Jadeveon Clowney and Vic Beasley, much-needed sparks for the pass rush.
Why they won’t: Tannehill’s track record is inconsistent, and the loss of right tackle Jack Conklin could be significant. The defense also lost Jurrell Casey and Logan Ryan, and didn’t do much to fill those voids directly.
Why they will: New head coach Ron Rivera has a proven track record in Carolina and inherits a defense loaded with talent, particularly on the defensive line, and added acclaimed push rusher Chase Young in the draft.
Why they won’t: It’s not an optimal time for changes, and there are still huge questions about Dwayne Haskins at quarterback. The rest of the offensive talent is also lacking, with issues along the offensive line, no proven running back, and few receiving weapons beyond Terry McLaurin.