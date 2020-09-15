Why every NFL team will or will not win the Super Bowl

Mark J. Rebilas / USA Today Sports Images

Why they will: The Cardinals enter the season season of Kliff Kingsbury’s offense with a unit primed to improve with the addition of DeAndre Hopkins, and quarterback Kyler Murray’s second season. The defense should also make progress with several new additions, including speedy rookie linebacker Isaiah Simmons.

Why they won’t: The NFC West is arguably the toughest division in football, and the defense has a long way to go, ranking 28th in points allowed and last in years allowed in 2019.