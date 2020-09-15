Wests Tigers land Penrith’s James Tamou for season 2021

The Wests Tigers have pulled off a major signing by securing the services on Panthers captain James Tamou for season 2021.

Tamou, who won a premiership with the Cowboys in 2015, reportedly signed a two-year deal with the Tigers and is set to be formally announced in the coming days according to the Daily Telegraph.

The 31-year-old prop has played 263 NRL games to date including 12 appearances at Origin level for the Blues and 12 for the Kangaroos at Test level.

Tamou’s departure from Penrith was imminent after coach Ivan Cleary told his captain that the club’s salary cap space was tight heading into next season.

Panthers captain James Tamou. (Getty)

It’s understood Tamou turned down an offer from the Dragons and interest from other rival clubs to move to Leichhardt.

Tamou told NRL.com on Monday that he had recently bumped into Wests Tigers coach Michael Maguire but said his focus at the time was only on the Panthers.

“We started talking about it and I said I would rather leave it to my manager and let my wife and I discuss it as we get on,” he said.

“He was respectful of that, but we were good for the minute or two we were talking.”