Week 2 NFL DFS Stacks: Best lineup picks for DraftKings, FanDuel tournaments, cash games

Our DraftKings and FanDuel stacks got off to an interesting Week 1 start. Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews paid off, as you’d expect, but somehow Drew Brees and Michael Thomas proved to be a total bust and were outdone by our riskiest tournament stack of Mitchell Trubisky and Allen Robinson. For Week 2, we’ve again got a mix of NFL DFS cash and GPP stacks for both DK and FD. Some make sense without much thought, like Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins; others could take some convincing for even the wisest of daily fantasy football players. (Yes, we’ve got Dwayne Haskins in the article this week.)

Be sure to follow our Twitter account @SN_Fantasy to see all of our DFS content heading into kickoff every week.

WEEK 2 STANDARD RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

Week 2 NFL DFS Picks: Top cash game stacks for DraftKings, FanDuel

QB Kyler Murray and WR DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals vs. Washington (DraftKings stack)

This wouldn’t be a bad stack on FanDuel either, but we’re specifying it as a DK stack because Murray’s price on DraftKings is much cheaper relative to other quarterbacks than it is on FanDuel.

Murray targeted Hopkins 16 times in Week 1, and Hopkins caught 14 of those targets. There might have been some worry about them getting acclimated to each other and having to do so against a strong San Francisco defense, but there were obviously no issues there. Washington brings a strong pass rush but a weaker secondary, so Murray and Hopkins likely will connect plenty again in Week 2.

There was some temptation to make this a three-player stack, but both Christian Kirk and Larry Fitzgerald received a relatively meager five targets in Week 1. If you feel especially strongly about either of them, you can throw them into this stack (or use Dan Arnold as a super cheap TE play).

WEEK 2 PPR RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

QB Jared Goff and WR Cooper Kupp, Rams @ Eagles (DraftKings stack)

Goff’s pricing doesn’t really make sense for someone who threw the ball as much as anyone in the NFL last year. The Eagles showed to be stronger in run defense than pass defense against Washington, so the Rams should look to air it out on the road in Week 2.

Kupp’s coming off a quiet first week that isn’t likely to repeat itself either. So, you get a value QB to go with a likely underowned receiver. It might seem more like a tournament stack, but these are both proven fantasy producers coming in at some value and low ownership, which makes them solid for cash games.

QB Josh Allen, WR Stefon Diggs and WR John Brown (DraftKings and FanDuel stack)

Diggs caught eight passes in Week 1, while Brown caught six. It looks like they’ll be able to co-exist. Miami’s defense should be vulnerable to a scrambling Allen after Cam Newton ran for 75 yards against it in Week 1, and when the Dolphins focus on stopping Allen’s running, Diggs and Brown should find more deep success than they did against a Jets defense looking to prevent the deep ball.

A case can also be made on DK for using Cole Beasley if you want to pay up at other positions instead of one of these WRs. The PPR scoring on DraftKings lends Beasley a little help at putting up a solid fantasy day. Beasley caught 10 passes across two meetings with the Dolphins in 2019.

Week 2 DraftKings, FanDuel Picks: Best stacks for daily fantasy football GPPs/tournaments

QB Ryan Tannehill and WR A.J. Brown, Titans vs. Jaguars (FanDuel stack)

Tannehill has thrown two or more touchdowns in eight-straight regular season games. You could make the case for a cash-game stack except for the unpredictability in how the limited Tennessee targets go around to their WRs. After a big Corey Davis Week 1, we’ll be on things heading back Brown’s way in Week 2.

The Jaguars actually won a game to open the season, but the Titans pose a much different set of issues for Jacksonville than Indianapolis did. A strong play-action attack will be too much for the Jags’ poor secondary to deal with, and Brown has as much deep-ball accumen as anyone in football. One deep connection, which feels pretty likely this week, will be all it takes.

RB Malcolm Brown and Los Angeles Rams D/ST, @ Eagles (DraftKings stack)

You can make the case for this stack on FD, too, but the Rams D/ST is much less regarded on DK and more of a value play there. We’re betting on the offensive-line woes that led to the Eagles losing to Washington to be even more pronounced against Aaron Donald and friends.

We’re definitely taking a risk here that Brown remains more productive than Cam Akers, but if you like Akers better, he works here, too. The idea is that L.A. will create good field position for itself with pressure on the QB, allowing more chances for its RBs to score early and run out the clock late.

QB Dwayne Haskins, WR Terry McLaurin and TE Logan Thomas, Washington @ Cardinals (DraftKings and FanDuel stack)

CAUTION: Proceed at own risk.

Sometimes it takes a combination of players you’d never consider to win a tournament. We wouldn’t advise this being your only lineup choice of the week, but if you’re feeling especially lucky, go for it. Arizona has a beatable defense, McLaurin is one of the best young WRs in football, and Thomas got red-zone looks and a touchdown in Week 1.

The thing that scares us the most here is honestly Haskins, who still hasn’t looked like an NFL starter despite an impressive team win in their opener. If Haskins plays well, McLaurin and Thomas can both have solid games together.