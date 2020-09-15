‘Watchmen’ and ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Collect Multiple Wins at 2020 TCA Awards

HBO/CBC

The hit HBO series starring Regina King lands four kudos from the Television Critics Association, while the Dan and Eugene Levy-created comedy series secures two.

–

“Watchmen” has continued its dominance of the TV awards circuit by landing four honors from the Television Critics Association on Monday, September 14.

Six days before the Emmys are sure to rain down on the hit HBO series, the show picked up the Program of the Year, Outstanding Achievement in Movie or Miniseries, and Outstanding New Program gongs at the 36th TCA Awards, while star Regina King scored the Individual Achievement in Drama prize.

<br />

Comedy series “Schitt’s Creek” was another multiple award winner, landing the Outstanding Achievement in Comedy award, while leading lady Catherine O’Hara was handed the Individual Achievement in Comedy trophy.

The TCA Awards 2020 full list of winners is:

Individual Achievement in Drama: Regina King , “ Watchmen ” (HBO)

, “ ” (HBO) Individual Achievement in Comedy: Catherine O’Hara , “ Schitt’s Creek ” (Pop TV)

, “ ” (Pop TV) Outstanding Achievement in News and Information: “ The Last Dance ” (ESPN)

” (ESPN) Outstanding Achievement in Reality: “ Cheer ” (Netflix)

” (Netflix) Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming: “ Molly of Denali ” (PBS Kids)

” (PBS Kids) Outstanding Achievement in Sketch/Variety Shows: “ A Black Lady Sketch Show ” (HBO)

” (HBO) Outstanding Achievement in Movie or Miniseries: “ Watchmen ” (HBO)

” (HBO) Outstanding New Program: “ Watchmen ” (HBO)

” (HBO) Outstanding Achievement in Drama: “ Succession ” (HBO)

” (HBO) Outstanding Achievement in Comedy: “ Schitt’s Creek ” (Pop TV)

” (Pop TV) Program of the Year: “ Watchmen ” (HBO)

” (HBO) Career Achievement: Alex Trebek

Heritage Award: “Star Trek” (CBS)