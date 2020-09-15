Video shows ‘stupid’ biker pull 100mph wheelie stunt while overtaking police car

A biker who pulled a 100mph wheelie on a motorway while passing an unmarked police car has admitted dangerous driving.

Footage captured on a police car camera shows Lee Embleton, 51, hurtle past officers.

Analysis proved the first of three bikes – the one ridden by Embleton – was travelling at more than 100mph.

Chief Inspector Sam Rennison said: “We deal with dangerous driving cases on a regular basis but it beggars belief that somebody would act so stupidly and dangerously on the roads.”

Embleton was filmed pulling the mindless stunt on the A194(M) at Follingsby Lane in Gateshead, Tyne and Wear.







(Image: SWNS)



The defendant, of Thornley, Durham, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving when he appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on Friday, Northumbria Police said.

He was given an interim driving ban and has forfeited his bike following the offence in June 2018.

He will be sentenced at the same court on November 13.

Chief Inspector Rennison added: “The overwhelming majority of motorbike riders use the roads in a safe manner and respect their own safety as well as other motorists, but Embleton did not and must now deal with the consequences of his actions.

“Unfortunately for Embleton, he decided to carry out the ridiculous stunt right in front of an unmarked police car – and our officers were able to quickly stop him and report him for the offences.”