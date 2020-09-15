Victoria Police facing mental health incident every ten minutes

Victoria Police said “inappropriate use of force” was used when the police officer allegedly stomped on the face of 32-year-old Timothy Atkins, who was later placed in a medically induced coma.

The father-of-three is now awake, but has no memory of what unfolded.

Police Association of Victoria secretary, Wayne Gatt, said officers faced a mental health related incident every 10 minutes. (Nine/Today)

Wayne Gatt, secretary of the Victorian Police Association, said Mr Atkins had been forced to wait 19 hours for hospital treatment.

“That incident is being investigated. Our members will be held accountable for any incident in the community,” Mr Gatt told Today.

The incident will be independently investigated by the Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission (IBAC).

Mr Gatt said police in Melbourne were attending mental health-related incidents every 10 minutes.

“It is the mainstay of the work we do and you see a string of incidents across Victoria with people in mental health crisis,” he said.

“We have a problem and Victoria Police, sadly, are the first line of responders that we call.

“What it means is almost around the clock our members are responding to mental health crises. It shows that the system is broken.”

A probe is underway into a man’s arrest in Melbourne’s north after a police officer allegedly kicked him in the head. (Supplied)

Mr Gatt confirmed Victoria Police had halted mental health training for officers since the start of the pandemic.

He also called for more officers to be issued with Tasers as an alternative to lethal firearms.