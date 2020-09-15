US Open 2020 tee times, TV coverage, live stream & more to watch Thursday’s Round 1

The second golf major of the season, the 2020 U.S. Open, is here.

The 2020 golf major schedule may be skewed — this event was supposed to take place from June 18-21, after all. And while the U.S. Open is traditionally the third major of the season, golf fans will doubtless be glad to see the return of one of the cornerstone events of the season.

Regardless, there are plenty of interesting storylines entering this week’s competition other than what majors fall where. Chief among them is whether Dustin Johnson can continue his incredible run of success after winning the 2020 FedEx Cup playoffs, or whether another team from the field (Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka and Tiger Woods, among others) can challenge for the 2020 championship.

With that, here is everything you need to know about the 2020 U.S. Open, including a list of tee times (updated daily), the complete TV schedule, purse, odds and more.

Watch the U.S. Open live

Dates: Sept. 17-20

Sept. 17-20 TV channels: NBC, Golf Channel

NBC, Golf Channel Live stream: GolfChannel.com, NBCSports.com, USOpen.com, Peacock, fuboTV (7-day free trial)

NBC, which held broadcast rights for the U.S. Open from 1995-2014, will take over broadcast rights once again in 2020; Fox held the event for five years from 2015-19. NBC will split broadcast assignments for the 2020 U.S. open with the Golf Channel, with both stations broadcasting a portion of the action each day.

Here is the full breakdown for the U.S. Open TV schedule:

Date Time (ET) TV channel Thursday, Sept. 17 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Golf Channel, fuboTV 2 p.m.-5 p.m. NBC, fuboTV Friday, Sept. 18 7:30 a.m-4 p.m. Golf Channel, fuboTV 4 p.m.-7 p.m. NBC, fuboTV Saturday, Sept. 19 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Golf Channel, fuboTV 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. NBC, fuboTV Sunday, Sept. 20 10 a.m.-noon Golf Channel, fuboTV Noon-6 p.m. NBC, fuboTV

The 2020 U.S. Open offers myriad streaming options for viewers. Those with a cable subscription can also simulcast the action on either GolfChannel.com or NBCSports.com, depending on which station is broadcasting at the time. Alternately, viewers can view specialized coverage of the event on Peacock or USOpen.com. Another option is fuboTV, which is offering a seven-day free trial.

Thursday, Sept. 17

Time (ET) Streaming service Coverage 5 p.m.-7p.m. Peacock First round 7:55 a.m.-6:30 p.m. USOpen.com Featured groups 8:10 a.m.-6:45 p.m. USOpen.com Featured holes

Friday, Sept. 18

Time (ET) Streaming service Coverage 7:30 a.m.-9 a.m. Peacock Second round 7:55 a.m.-6:30 p.m. USOpen.com Featured groups 8:10 a.m.-6:45 p.m. USOpen.com Featured holes

Saturday, Sept. 19

Time (ET) Streaming service Coverage 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Peacock Third round 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m. USOpen.com Featured groups 8:10 a.m.-6:45 p.m. USOpen.com Featured holes

Saturday, Sept. 20

Time (ET) Streaming service Coverage 8 a.m.-10 a.m. Peacock Fourth round 8 a.m.-5:30 a.m. USOpen.com Featured groups 8 a.m.-5 p.m. USOpen.com Featured holes

U.S. Open tee times 2020

This section will be updated once tee times are released.

U.S. Open purse

The purse at the 2020 U.S. Open will remain the same as it was in 2019: $12.5 million for golfers who make the cut. The first-place finisher will earn $2.5 million, also the same as the previous year’s mark.

U.S. Open odds, picks for 2020

Johnson enters as the clear favorite to win the 2020 U.S. Open at +800 after a monster performance in the 2020 FedEx Cup playoffs, in which he won two events (and finished second in another) en route to winning the 2019-20 PGA Tour. Following up behind him are the second-place finishers in the playoffs, Rahm (+1000) and Thomas (+1400). Below are the lowest odds entering the 2020 U.S. Open, per Sports Insider:

Where is the 2020 U.S. Open?

The 2020 U.S. Open will take place at the Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, N.Y. — the first time the course has hosted the event (or any major event) since 2006. Below are the details of the course:

Par: 70

70 Distance: 7,477 yards

U.S. Open 2020 COVID-19 rules

The U.S. Open will follow the lead set by the PGA Championship and FedEx Cup playoffs by not allowing fan attendance, a decision it announced in late July.

“Following months of consultation and scenario planning with local and state health officials, we have jointly decided that hosting the U.S. Open without spectators will provide the best opportunity to conduct the championship safely for all involved,” said Mike Davis, CEO of the USGA. “We will miss the excitement of the fans and what their presence brings to the championship. We look forward to welcoming them again to future U.S. Opens.”

U.S. Open past winners

Johnson may be the favorite for this event, but he hasn’t won the U.S. Open since 2016. The most recent winner of this event is Gary Woodland, who won the 2019 U.S. Open with a score of 13-under 271. Another player who stands to make a run for the win is Koepka, who won this event in consecutive years in 2017 and ’18. Here’s a full breakdown of the winners (and their first-place share) for each of the last 20 U.S. Opens: