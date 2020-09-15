UK’s Domino’s Pizza to create 5,000 new jobs By

© . The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London
() – Domino’s Pizza Group (L:) said on Tuesday it was creating 5,000 new jobs in the UK, including chefs and delivery drivers, on top of the 6,000 jobs it had created since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Britain’s largest pizza delivery chain also said it would launch over 1,000 work placements for young people in stores across England, Scotland and Wales as part of the Kickstart scheme in the UK.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.