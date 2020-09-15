UK says following court case of Zimbabwe journalist By

© . FILE PHOTO: Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin’ono, who was arrested last month for supporting anti-government protests, arrives at court in Harare
LONDON () – Britain’s foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Tuesday he was following the court case in Zimbabwe of journalist Hopewell Chin’ono, who has been critical of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government.
“Following journalist Hopewell Chin’ono’s court case in Zimbabwe very closely,” Raab said. “Journalists must be allowed to highlight corruption without fear of arrest and imprisonment.”
Hopewell had been detained on suspicion of planning anti-government protests over corruption but was released earlier this month.
