UK jobless rate rises for first time since COVID-19 lockdown By

LONDON () – Britain’s unemployment rate rose for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown began in March, official data showed on Tuesday.
The unemployment rate increased to 4.1% in the three months to July from 3.9% in the April-June period, the Office for National Statistics said.
Economists polled by had expected the unemployment rate to rise to 4.1%.
However, a fall in the number of people in employment was less severe than expected at 12,000, compared with a median forecast for a fall of 125,000 in the poll.
