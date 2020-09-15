U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.01% By .com

Matilda Coleman
.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the rose 0.01%, while the index gained 0.52%, and the index gained 1.21%.

The best performers of the session on the were Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:), which rose 2.04% or 5.04 points to trade at 251.68 at the close. Meanwhile, Dow Inc (NYSE:) added 1.96% or 0.98 points to end at 51.07 and Home Depot Inc (NYSE:) was up 1.76% or 4.93 points to 285.58 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:), which fell 3.20% or 4.91 points to trade at 148.60 at the close. JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:) declined 3.11% or 3.19 points to end at 99.28 and The Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:) was down 2.02% or 2.31 points to 112.15.

The top performers on the S,amp;P 500 were Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 6.31% to 115.58, Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 5.82% to settle at 129.99 and Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:) which gained 5.31% to close at 10.71.

The worst performers were Carnival Corporation (NYSE:) which was down 10.76% to 15.93 in late trade, Citigroup Inc (NYSE:) which lost 6.94% to settle at 44.81 and Coty Inc (NYSE:) which was down 6.19% to 3.18 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 192.88% to 1.1100, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 51.66% to settle at 3.200 and Oasis Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 28.34% to close at 0.519.

The worst performers were Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:) which was down 22.78% to 38.00 in late trade, Francescas Holdings (NASDAQ:) which lost 22.19% to settle at 3.94 and 89bio Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 17.17% to 30.44 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1666 to 1395 and 91 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 1454 rose and 1367 declined, while 97 ended unchanged.

Shares in Coty Inc (NYSE:) fell to all time lows; down 6.19% or 0.21 to 3.18. Shares in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 51.66% or 1.090 to 3.200.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P 500 options, was down 1.01% to 25.59.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.09% or 1.75 to $1961.95 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October rose 3.06% or 1.14 to hit $38.40 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract rose 0.10% or 0.04 to trade at $40.69 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.03% to 1.1849, while USD/JPY fell 0.00% to 105.42.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.06% at 93.115.

