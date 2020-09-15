Two Tulsa Police Officers SHOT – Video Footage Goes Viral!! (Warning GRAPHIC)

The body camera footage from the murder of Sergeant Craig Johnson and the attempted murder of Officer Aurash Zarkeshan has been released by Tulsa Police Department, has learned.

On June 29th, 2020 at 3:06 am Officer Zarkeshan stopped David Ware after he failed to yield when pulling onto the roadway, made an illegal left turn, and operated a vehicle with expired tags.

At 3:23 am, 11 minutes later, suspect Ware fired multiple rounds at the Officers. Sergeant Craig Johnson died as result of injuries from the shooting. Officer Zarkeshan was critically wounded and continues to recover.

The gunman, Ware, is charged with murder in the shooting death of Sgt. Craig Johnson and shooting with intent to kill Officer Aurash Zarkeshan with the Tulsa Police Department.

The accused getaway driver, Matthew Hall, waived his preliminary hearing and is going to trial. Hall is charged with accessory to murder and accessory to a felony. The district court arraignments for Ware and Hall are scheduled for Oct. 5.

