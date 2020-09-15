TV Ratings for Monday, Sept. 14: ‘DWTS’ With Tyra Banks

RELATED STORIES

In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s revamped, Tyra Banks-hosted Dancing With the Stars delivered 8.1 million total viewers and a 1.3 demo rating (pending possible adjustment due to NFL preemption in one percent of the country). But as it stands now, that audience is steady with the opening of DWTS: Sean Spicer Edition, while that 1.3 marks the series’ best premiere rating since Season 25. (Read our recap.)

Leading out of that, ABC’s #VOMO special retained 3 mil and a 0.4.

Elsewhere….

NBC | American Ninja Warrior (3 mil/0.5) dipped opposite stiffer competition, leading into Dateline‘s 2.8 mil/0.4.

CBS | Love Island (1.64 mil/0.4) ticked up week-to-week.

THE CW | Pending adjustment to NFL preemptions, Whose Line (1.1 mil/0.2) was steady, while Penn & Teller (949K/0.2) ticked up.

FOX | An airing of Patriot Day did 1.4 mil/0.3.

The Live+Same Day Nielsen numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and and streaming platforms. These numbers instead are reported simply to illustrate any trends or superlatives. Kids, ask parents before calling.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email [email protected] and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.