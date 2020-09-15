TSR Updatez: Breonna Taylor’s Family Reportedly Wins Multimillion Dollar Settlement In Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against The City Of Louisville

Roommates, the city of Louisville has reportedly just settled the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Breonna Taylor after she was killed six months ago.

A source tells CNN that the agreement was a multimillion dollar settlement, which the Taylor family lawyer says is a step in the right direction.

“The city’s response in this case has been delayed and it’s been frustrating, but the fact that they’ve been willing to sit down and talk significant reform was a step in the right direction and hopefully a turning point,” Sam Aguilar said.

Breonna’s family filed the lawsuit after Louisville Metro Police officers broke down the door to her apartment and fatally shot her on March 13. The officers were reportedly executing a “no-knock” warrant in a narcotics investigation and entered the wrong home.

Social media began a campaign, calling for the three officers involved in the shooting to be arrested and charged with a crime, but that has not yet happened. One officer, Brett Hankinson, was fired in late June for “blindly” firing 10 rounds into her apartment.

The city of Louisville has been experiencing months of protests, and the Louisville city council even passed “Breonna’s Law”, which banned no-knock search warrants.

People all over social media have come together demanding justice for Breonna, and many celebrities, including Oprah and LeBron James, have used their platforms to bring awareness to her death as well.

View this post on Instagram TSR Staff: La’Janeé @_lajanee_ _________________________________ On Thursday, #LeBronJames made his way back on the court but it was clear he had justice on his mind. _________________________________ Following a game against the #DallasMavericks, James made powerful statements about racial injustice and justice for #BreonnaTaylor. _________________________________ Opening up the press conference, the Lakers player stated, “I want to continue to shed light on #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor and to her family and everything that’s going on with that situation.” _________________________________ James also demanded for the cops to be arrested. “We want the cops arrested—read more at theshaderoom.com (: Ben Golliver/TW) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 24, 2020 at 10:25am PDT

