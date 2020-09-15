Try Keeping Up With All the Past Kardashian-Jenner Fashion Week Looks

A fashion-forward family.

Over the years, the Kardashian-Jenners have practically become synonymous with fashion week.

Kim Kardashian is a permanent front row fixture; Kendall Jenner went from making a few catwalk cameos to regularly modeling runways in New York, London, Milan and Paris; Kourtney Kardashian is consistently lauded for her cutting-edge street style; and Kris Jenner manages to be everywhere at once, whether she’s supporting her daughters or making the rounds at shows and after-parties.

Of course, there’s no forgetting one of the most stylish Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars ever: North West, who’s been attending fashion shows—including those hosted by her very own father, Kanye West—since she could walk.

Kanye’s Yeezy presentations are almost always a family affair, with everyone from Khloe Kardashian to Kylie Jenner turning out to show their support for the rapper’s ever-expanding sneaker and apparel brand. Remember the family’s iconic, fur-filled appearance at Yeezy Season 3?