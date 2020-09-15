Top hotels to be honoured at the MIPIM Awards in Paris

Paris hosts the 30th annual MIPIM Awards Ceremony on Tuesday night, honouring the most outstanding and accomplished real estate projects, completed or yet to be built, around the world.

Four hotels based in Europe and beyond will find out if they are to be crowned the winner of the best hotel and tourism category at a ceremony at the InterContinental Paris Le Grand.

This award honours the most unique hotel in terms of architecture, facilities, and location, while also considering guests well-being, services provided and use of technology.

The finalists

Radisson Collection Hotel, Tsinandali Estate Georgia

Located in the heart of Georgia’s renowned wine country, guests at the Radisson Collection Hotel, Tsinandali Estate Georgia in Kakheti can explore the many vineyards as well as the region’s rich history.

All 141 rooms and suites offer breathtaking views and there is an outstanding rooftop infinity pool overlooking the Caucasus Mountains, a wide variety of restaurants, and a spa.

Developer: Silk Road Group

Architect: Septiembre Arquitectura, John Fotiadis

Jo,amp;Joe Paris Gentilly – Street Art Inside

Jo and Joe “blends the best of private-rental, hostel and hotel formats,” say hotelier Accorhotels.

Described as “a vibrant living space, a home that is open to the external world and designed to meet the expectations of Millennials and all those who value sharing, spontaneity, and experience”.

It’s aimed at people living nearby people in town to explore and the hotel’s food starts at €10 for a menu.

Their Paris Gentilly location offers a huge 5000m2 living space, a restaurant, bar, garden, and private rooms, dorms and apartments for solo travellers as well as groups and couples.

Developer: AccorInvest

Architect: VIGUIER architecture urbanisme paysage

Red Cross Care Hotel

The Red Cross-Flanders hotel in Zuienkerke provides people, who due to illness, age, social circumstances or special needs are unable to go on holiday, with the opportunity to unwind, with or without their caretakers.

Located by a large lake in the rugged landscape of the West Flemish Polders, the circular volume – offers a 360° view of the wide surroundings and allows people with disabilities to navigate freely around the building.

“The hotel has an introverted and extroverted character, the duality of which is expressed in a very subtle way. The courtyard unfolds as an intimate place where you can retreat without hesitation. The public spaces are on the outside of the circle. There, the building fully opens up to its surroundings through the floor-to-ceiling glass sections.” explains Thibaut Gevers, project architect POLO Architects.

Developer: Red Cross Flanders

Architect: POLO Architects

TWA Hotel New York, USA

The TWA Hotel was developed as part of a project to reuse the Eero Saarinen’s landmark 1962 TWA Flight Center at JFK Airport, which had stopped functioning as an air terminal in 2002.

Two hotel wings, designed to reflect and defer to the landmark TWA Flight Center, sit behind the historic building and contain 512 guestrooms with views of JFK’s runways and the TWA Flight Center.

Developer: MCR/MORSE Development

Architect: Beyer Blinder Belle Architects and Planners, LLP, LUBRANO CIAVARRA Architects.