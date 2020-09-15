Titans’ Rashaan Evans ejected for punching Broncos tight end Jake Butt

Titans linebacker Rashaan Evans punched Broncos tight end Jake Butt in the head Monday night during the first half of their season-opening clash.
Evans, an integral member of Tennessee’s defense, seemed to overreact to a normal tangling of bodies after a play; he was at first assessed a normal personal foul penalty before the NFL’s remote replay center upgraded the call to an ejection.
Soon after Evans got the boot, Broncos quarterback Drew Lock found tight end Noah Fant over the middle for a go-ahead touchdown pass.
Evans made 111 tackles in 2019 and doled out eight quarterback hits. He was a first-round pick out of Alabama in 2018.
Butt, the recipient of the punch, made the Broncos roster this year after tearing his ACL for a third time last summer.
Twitter took Evans to task while making fun of Butt for his enthusiastic snitching:
