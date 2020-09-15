Timothy Atkins in coma after allegedly being kicked in the head by police officer

The senior constable who allegedly kicked a man in the head during an arrest in Melbourne’s north on Sunday has been suspended with pay, with the incident now under criminal investigation by the police watchdog.

Deputy Commissioner of Capability Neil Paterson today told reporters “inappropriate use of force” was used when the police officer allegedly stomped on the face of 32-year-old Timothy Atkins, who was later placed in a medically induced coma.

The father-of-three is now awake, but has no memory of what unfolded.

Probe into man’s arrest in Epping, Melbourne’s north after police officer allegedly kicked him in the head. (Supplied)

Videos show a group of six officers pinning Mr Atkins to the ground on a traffic island about 4.10pm on Cooper Street in Epping, with a police car also ramming into him.

Deputy Commissioner Paterson said the officer has had his authority to drive a police vehicle withdrawn and the ramming was also part of a criminal investigation.

“I formed the view that it’s an inappropriate use of force by a police member with regard to the kick or the stomp to the head of the man involved in that incident,” he said.

“I’ve also formed the view that the use of force in using a police vehicle with the man involved in that incident is concerning.

“Victoria Police will hand all of our evidence and records over to IBAC and provide them all assistance with their investigation.”

Mr Atkins had been waiting for a mental health bed at the Northern Hospital since 9pm on Saturday but decided to leave about 4pm on Sunday after waiting more than a day in emergency.

Deputy Commissioner Paterson said Mr Atkins smashed the glass doors upon exiting the hospital, with staff calling police.

“It was a very dynamic situation,” he said.

“With the man running among traffic, kicking a police vehicle, at one stage he hops on the bonnet of a police vehicle and then we see the police vehicle hit the man and members tackle the man to the ground.

“Foam was used to subdue this particular man, once he was subdued, appropriate medical attention and aftercare was provided to him.”

understands the family of the man is now considering legal action against the force.

Brother Bryce said Mr Atkins was still in pain, struggling to move his neck.

“He’s pretty sore from what happened and he can’t really move his neck much, his whole body is stiff and sore,” he told .

“Kicking someone in the head while they’re on the ground while their arms are pinned behind them, I don’t think that’s the right thing to do.

“I want them to come forward and apologise to us.”

The man’s father Glen told and 3AW’s Neil Mitchell yesterday he was devastated by the incident as his son suffered from bipolar disorder.

“Could’ve killed him,” he said.

“I couldn’t sleep last night, I was so upset.

Glen said his son, who runs a successful business and just finished building his dream home, had not suffered from a mental health episode in nine years.

He called for the police officer to be stood down over the alleged act of violence.

“The police had no right to do what they did,” he said.

George, who witnessed the incident, claimed Mr Atkins was tackled to the ground by police and kicked “repeatedly”.

“They’ve kicked him in the head repeatedly whilst they also had five police officers who already tackled him to the ground,” he told .

Other eyewitnesses filmed the incident in a nearby car, while watching the arrest unfold in horror as sirens blared.

“Am I witnessing this? What the f—,” one witness can be heard saying.

“Are you f—ing kidding me,” another person yells from inside the car.

Deputy Commissioner of Capability Neil Paterson. (Nine)

A witness yelled “you’ve got his head” as officers pinned the man down on the traffic island.

Deputy Commissioner Paterson said police had spoken to Mr Atkins’ wife.

The incident will be independently investigated by the Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission (IBAC).

“The community is rightfully concerned if someone is injured during an interaction with police,” IBAC Commissioner Robert Redlich said.