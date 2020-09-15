Thursday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 2 Bengals-Browns Showdown tournaments

Browns vs. Bengals pits two Heisman Trophy-winning, former No. 1 pick QBs against each other on Thursday Night Football. Baker Mayfield is flirting with the “bust” label, while Joe Burrow will look for his first NFL win. Only one of them makes our DraftKings Showdown lineup to open the Week 2 NFL DFS slate, and here’s a hint: It’s not Mayfield.

That’s the call that will make or break this lineup — fading Mayfield could help us win a tournament or send us hurtling toward the bottom of the leaderboard. But until Baker looks less likely to turn the ball over or throw bounce passes to his wide receivers, we’re going to stay away from him and count on Cleveland’s ground game to keep up with Burrow and company.

MORE DK SHOWDOWN: How to win a Showdown contest

DraftKings Showdown Picks: Browns vs. Bengals

Captain (1.5x price, 1.5x points): RB Nick Chubb, Browns ($11,400)

Chubb’s going to be impacted by Kareem Hunt throughout the season, but the game flow Thursday should be very different than it was during Week 1’s blowout loss against Baltimore. Chubb’s price has been knocked down based on his quiet opener, which means now is the perfect time to take advantage. The Bengals allowed themselves to be run through by rookie Joshua Kelley at times, and Chubb is much better than Kelley.

WEEK 2 STANDARD RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

FLEX: QB Joe Burrow, Bengals ($10,800)

Burrow looked flustered at times in his NFL debut by a good pass rush, something that Cleveland also shows at times. Burrow managed to save his fantasy day by going to work on the ground, and he can do that again in Week 2.

WEEK 2 PPR RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

FLEX: WR A.J. Green, Bengals ($9,000)

Green was Burrow’s favorite target in the opener, and when healthy, he’s one of football’s better wide receivers. Cleveland couldn’t slow down Marquise Brown in Week 1, so don’t expect Green to be too intimidated by any coverage that’s thrown at him. As long as Burrow can stay upright, Green likely leads Cincinnati’s receivers once again.

FLEX: RB Joe Mixon, Bengals ($8,600)

While the Bengals are no Baltimore, the Ravens showed vulnerabilities in Cleveland’s run defense in Week 1, especially with JK Dobbins. Mixon got the heavy share of Cincinnati’s RB workload in Week 1 and should again against the Browns. In Week 17 last year, Mixon had 26 carries for 162 yards against the Browns, for whatever stock you want to put into that.

FLEX: WR Odell Beckham Jr., Browns ($8,200)

Beckham might be eternally frustrating at this point, but he did lead Cleveland in Week 1 targets. Playing OBJ protects us against our Baker Mayfield fade, as he’s the most likely Cleveland WR to have a big day if Mayfield plays well. He’s another captain candidate at what is a somewhat depressed price.

FLEX: WR KhaDarel Hodge, Browns ($400)

Reading too far into Week 1 workloads could be foolish, but in finding a cheap play, Hodge is the one that stands out. He received the third-most WR snaps for Cleveland in the opener, playing 55 percent of the Browns’ offensive snaps. If he can get on the field nearly that much again, he’ll find his way to a catch or two almost by default.