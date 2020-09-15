This selfie of Kartik Aaryan proves that the hunk doesn’t skip his work-out session

Kartik Aaryan entered Bollywood as a lanky but a talented actor. In his first film itself, the actor proved his mettle. But as he started cementing his position on Bollywood terra firma, he started to transform himself physically. The actor decided to work on his body not just for his characters but also for his personal health.

Kartik Aaryan has been dedicated to fitness for the last four years. In the pre-lockdown days, Kartik used to be often spotted outside his gym showing off his well-toned muscles. Now in the lockdown, the actor makes sure he doesn’t skip his workout session and sticks to his exercises at home. Last night he shared a selfie post of his midnight workout and proved that he takes his fitness seriously. The post is surely motivational. If he can work out at midnight, we can surely move our bodies in the day time atleast. We love this hunk for his fitness inspiration.











Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in Dostana 2. The actor is said to be working on his body for the film. We’re sure his fans can’t wait to see him on the big screen.