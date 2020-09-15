This post by Malaika Arora about distancing herself from her son and dog is heartwarming

On September 7, Malaika Arora announced on social media that she has been tested COVID positive. The actress is currently under treatment and is practising social distancing from all her near and dear ones. Malaika Arora who’s missing her son and her dog penned down a note on Instagram to let everyone know how she’s feeling about these difficult days.

Malaika Arora shared a picture of her son and her dog looking at her from a window while she’s inside the room. She says her heart aches not being able to hug her two babies and be with them. But she assures herself that this too shall pass as it’s just a phase. The actress’ caption reads, “Love knows no boundaries. With our social distancing and self quarantine in place, we still find a way to check on eachother, see eachother and talk. While my heart breaks to not be able to hug my two babies for another few days, just looking at their sweet faces gives me so much courage and energy to power through….#thistooshallpass.”











The post had her friends and fans dropping comments. Amrita Arora, Bipasha Basu wished her speedy recovery and sent her love to get through the tough times. Meanwhile the dance reality show Malaika Arora was judging on television, has found a new judge in Nora Fatehi till the actress recovers. We wish Malaika a speedy recovery.