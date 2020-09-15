This is how Shahid Kapoor trains hard in no-gym days

Shahid Kapoor is one of the hottest actors in B-town. The actor’s only getting hotter with each passing year. And is giving his rivals a run for their money when it comes to fitness. What’s awesome is that he never shies away from flaunting his six-pack abs. More power to him.

Well, Shahid Kapoor has worked hard to get those washboard abs. He sweats it out and makes sure he balances it with a healthy diet. Even in these times when gyms are closed, he doesn’t miss out on his work outs. He even took to cycling in the bylanes of Mumbai in the lockdown, to keep himself fit. Today the actor shared a picture on his Instagram story, where we see his new fitness ritual. The actor has shared a picture of a tall tree and one of its thick branches has two tyres tied around it. He captioned it saying, “back to basics”.

Looks like Shahid Kapoor is all ready for some heavy-duty workout. Now you know the secret to that drool-worthy body. It doesn’t come easy.