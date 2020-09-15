Things That Happened In Pop Culture In September 2010

So much happened in that month that it wouldn’t be out of place in 2020!
…and Katy Perry’s iconic bop “Teenage Dream” were the No. 1 songs in the country:
Selena Gomez & the Scene released their second album, A Year Without Rain, while Kendrick Lamar dropped his fourth mixtape, Overly Dedicated:
Linkin Park’s “The Catalyst” was the No. 1 alternative song in the country:
Rihanna released “Only Girl (In the World),” the first single from her then-upcoming album, Loud…
…and she also released the album cover for Loud:
The VMAs were held at the Nokia Theatre in LA, and Chelsea Handler was the host:
Taylor Swift performed her newest song, “Innocent”:
And Lady Gaga created one of the most talked-about moments in VMA history when she wore the “meat dress”:
Gaga also won Video of the Year for “Bad Romance,” and when receiving the Moonman for it, announced that her next album would be called Born This Way — even singing a verse from the title track:
Beyoncé joined Jay-Z on stage (at Yankee Stadium) during his and Eminem’s The Home & Home Tour:
Stieg Larsson’s The Girl Who Kicked the Hornets’ Nest and Jonathan Franzen’s Freedom topped the New York Times Best Seller list:
Apple released its second-generation Apple TV, which — aside from being the first to run on iOS — included Netflix integrated into it (unleashing the beginning of the streaming era):
Apple also released its sixth generation of the iPod Nano, which looked sorta like an Apple Watch:
The New York Times reported that all those ads on YouTube were making the company some serious money and that it would actually make a profit:
H,amp;M announced that its next designer collaboration would be with Lanvin:
Madonna and her daughter, Lourdes Leon, officially launched their juniors clothing line, Material Girl. And, in case you forgot, Taylor Momsen was the face of the line:
After months of speculation, Kara DioGuardi announced that she would no longer be a judge on American Idol and that she would be leaving the show:
And it was officially announced that Steven Tyler and Jennifer Lopez would be the new judges on American Idol:
Lindsay Lohan was booked in jail after she violated her probation by testing positive for a controlled substance — after serving less than a day, she was released on bail. She would check into rehab a few days later:
Gloria Stuart (who played old Rose in Titanic) died at age 100:
LFO’s Rich Cronin died at age 36, after having leukemia for several years:
And Eddie Fisher died at age 82 from complications from hip surgery. While he was a huge star in the 1950s, he is probably most remembered today for being Carrie Fisher’s father and for leaving America’s sweetheart, Debbie Reynolds, for her BFF Elizabeth Taylor (who had been married to his BFF, Mike Todd — who tragically died in a plane crash):
Seth Rogen announced that he was engaged to his girlfriend of six years, Lauren Miller:
Elisabeth Moss filed for divorce from Fred Armisen — the two had been married less than a year:
Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem revealed that they were expecting their first child:
It was announced that Darren Criss would be joining Glee as a series regular and that Gwyneth Paltrow would guest star on it:
Glee also aired its highly anticipated Britney Spears–themed episode:
Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox had a mini-Friends reunion on Courteney’s show, Cougar Town:
Mike & Molly and the reboot of Hawaii Five-0 were among the TV shows that made their debut that month:
As did $h*! My Dad Says, which, in case you forgot, was based on a Twitter account:
The soap opera As the World Turns ended after being on the air for 54 years:
The Venice Film Festival happened — with Black Swan being the movie that opened the festival, and Sofia Coppola taking home the Golden Lion for the Best Film In Competition for her movie, Somewhere:
It was announced that Disney was making a live-action remake of Mulan and that Ziyi Zhang would play Mulan:
Machete, Easy A, and The Town were among the movies released into theaters:
