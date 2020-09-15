The real reason behind the delay in the release of Laxmmi Bomb, Bhuj and Big Bull

In June, Hotstar announced that they’d be releasing a bunch of Bollywood films on the platform. So far, Dil Bechara, Lootcase, Khuda Hafiz and Sadak 2 have already been made available for streaming for the public. The next film lined up for release was Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi Bomb.

The film was slated to release on September 9. But it seems like cinema lovers will have to wait for a while before they get to see new films on the platform. If you’re wondering the reason behind the move, then you won’t be surprised when we tell you it’s because of Indian Premier League.





A leading daily got in touch with a source who revealed that IPL is the sole reason for the delay in these releases. The source stated, “IPL is one of the biggest events in India, and they don’t want to dilute the impact of films by releasing them on the same platform in the midst of IPL. Hence, after several meetings, they decided on holding them back until November. The idea is to have a constant flow of viewers on Hotstar. While September and October will be taken care off by IPL, Laxmmi Bomb will arrive in November to get the subscribers and viewership increased. Finally, Bhuj will release in December, thereby putting a closure to the slate of their property called Disney Multiplex.”