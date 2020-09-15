The most recent no-hitter for all 30 MLB teams

The North Side of Chicago is now the No-Hit Side.
Cubs right hander Alec Mills pitched the second no-hitter of the 2020 MLB season on Sept. 13, etching his name in the record books just weeks after White Sox hurler Lucas Giolito tallied a no-hitter vs. the Pirates. It’s even sweeter when you add in that Mills grew up a Cubs fan.
The Cubs’ 12-0 drubbing of the Brewers was only made sweeter by Mills’ effort, going the distance while walking just three batters in the process. It’s the Cubs’ first no-hitter since Jake Arrieta no-hit the Reds on April 21, 2016, and the 16th no-hitter in Cubs history.
MORE: 10 single-season MLB feats we’ll never see again
There have been more than 215,000 games in MLB history but there have been just over 300 no-hitters thrown, meaning the members of the no-hit club are among some pretty elite company.
No-hitters come in all shapes and sizes, with no two no-nos looking the same. Below you can see every team’s most recent no-hitter, every perfect game and more.
No-hitter vs. Perfect Game
A perfect game only occurs when the pitcher doesn’t allow a single baserunner in the game, as in 27 batters up and 27 batters down. In a no-hitter baserunners are allowed, by walk, hit by pitch, error and so forth. Every perfect game is a no-hitter, but not every no-hitter is a perfect game.
Postseason no-hitters
In baseball history, there have only been two no-hitters thrown in the postseason.
The first was Don Larsen’s perfect game for the Yankees against the Dodgers on Oct. 8, 1956, in Game 5 of the World Series.
The late, great Hall of Famer Roy Halladay joined Larsen as the second man to throw a no-hitter in the postseason when he no-hit the Cincinnati Reds for the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2010 NLDS.
Most recent no-hitters
|Team
|Pitcher
|Date
|Opponent
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|Edwin Jackson
|June 25, 2010
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Atlanta Braves
|Kent Mercker
|April 8, 1994
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|Baltimore Orioles
|Combined: Bob Milacki (6 IP)
Mike Flanagan (1 IP)
Mark Williamson (1 IP)
Gregg Olson (1 IP)
|July 13, 1991
|Oakland Athletics
|Boston Red Sox
|Jon Lester
|May 19, 2008
|Kansas City Royals
|Chicago Cubs
|Alec Mills
|Sept. 13, 2020
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Chicago White Sox
|Lucas Giolito
|Aug. 25, 2020
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|Cincinnati Reds
|Homer Bailey
|July 3, 2013
|San Francisco Giants
|Cleveland Indians
|Len Barker
|May 15, 1981
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Colorado Rockies
|Ubaldo Jimenez
|April 17, 2010
|Atlanta Braves
|Detroit Tigers
|Justin Verlander
|May 7, 2011
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Houston Astros
|Justin Verlander
|Sept. 1, 2019
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Kansas City Royals
|Brett Saberhagen
|Aug. 26, 1991
|Chicago White Sox
|Los Angeles Angels
|Combined: Taylor Cole (2 IP)
Félix Peña (7 IP)
|July 12, 2019
|Seattle Mariners
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|Combined: Walker Buehler (6 IP)
Tony Cingrani (1 IP)
Yimi Garcia (1 IP)
Adam Liberator (1 IP)
|May 4, 2018
|San Diego Padres
|Miami Marlins
|Edinson Volquez
|June 3, 2017
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Juan Nieves
|April 15, 1987
|Baltimore Orioles
|Minnesota Twins
|Francisco Liriano
|May 3, 2011
|Chicago White Sox
|New York Mets
|Johan Santana
|June 1, 2012
|St. Louis Cardinals
|New York Yankees
|David Cone
|July 18, 1999
|Montreal Expos
|Oakland Athletics
|Mike Fiers
|May 7, 2019
|Cincinnati Reds
|Philadelphia Phillies
|Cole Hamels
|July 25, 2015
|Chicago Cubs
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|Combined: Francisco Cordova (9 IP)
Ricardo Rincón (1 IP)
|July 12, 1997
|Houston Astros
|San Francisco Giants
|Chris Heston
|June 9, 2015
|New York Mets
|Seattle Mariners
|James Paxton
|May 8, 2018
|Toronto Blue Jays
|St. Louis Cardinals
|Bud Smith
|Sept. 3, 2001
|San Diego Padres
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Matt Garza
|July 26, 2010
|Detroit Tigers
|Texas Rangers
|Kenny Rogers
|July 28, 1994
|California Angels
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Dave Stieb
|Sept. 2, 1990
|Cleveland Indians
|Washington Nationals
|Max Scherzer
|Oct. 3, 2015
|New York Mets
Bold lettering denotes a Perfect Game.
The San Diego Padres have yet to pitch a no-hitter.
List of Perfect Games
Since 1903 — the World Series era — there have been 21 perfect games. There have been 23 perfectos total when factoring in pre-modern era play.
|Pitcher
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Felix Hernandez
|Aug. 15, 2012
|Seattle Mariners
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Matt Cain
|June 13, 2012
|San Francisco Giants
|Houston Astros
|Philip Humber
|Apr. 21, 2012
|Chicago White Sox
|Seattle Mariners
|Roy Halladay
|May 29, 2010
|Philadelphia Phillies
|Florida Marlins
|Dallas Braden
|May 9, 2010
|Oakland A’s
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Mark Buehrle
|July 23, 2009
|Chicago White Sox
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Randy Johnson
|May 18, 2004
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|Atlanta Braves
|David Cone
|July 18, 1999
|New York Yankees
|Montreal Expos
|David Wells
|May 17, 1998
|New York Yankees
|Minnesota Twins
|Kenny Rogers
|July 28, 1994
|Texas Rangers
|California Angels
|Dennis Martinez
|July 28, 1991
|Montreal Expos
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|Tom Browning
|Sept. 16, 1988
|Cincinnati Reds
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|Mike Witt
|Sept. 30, 1984
|California Angels
|Texas Rangers
|Len Barker
|May 15, 1981
|Cleveland Indians
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Catfish Hunter
|May 8, 1968
|Oakland A’s
|Minnesota Twins
|Sandy Koufax
|Sept. 9, 1965
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|Chicago Cubs
|Jim Bunning
|June 21, 1964
|Philadelphia Phillies
|New York Mets
|Don Larsen
|Oct. 8, 1956
|New York Yankees
|Brooklyn Dodgers
|Charlie Robertson
|April 30, 1922
|Chicago White Sox
|Detroit Tigers
|Addie Joss
|Oct. 2, 1908
|Cleveland Naps
|Chicago White Sox
|Cy Young
|May 5, 1904
|Boston Americans
|Philadelphia A’s
|John Ward
|June 17, 1880
|Providence Grays
|Buffalo Bisons
|Lee Richmond
|June 12, 1880
|Worcester Ruby Legs
|Cleveland Blues
Don Larsen’s perfect game remains the only perfect game in postseason history.
No-hitters by team
|Team
|Number of no-hitters
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|26
|Chicago White Sox
|19
|Boston Red Sox
|18
|San Francisco Giants
|17
|Cincinnati Reds
|16
|Chicago Cubs
|16
|Atlanta Braves
|14
|Cleveland Indians
|14
|Philadelphia Phillies
|13
|Oakland Athletics
|13
|Houston Astros
|12
|New York Yankees
|11
|Los Angeles Angels
|11
|St. Louis Cardinals
|9
|Detroit Tigers
|7
|Washington Nationals
|7
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|6
|Miami Marlins
|6
|Seattle Mariners
|6
|Baltimore Orioles (modern)
|5
|Minnesota Twins
|5
|Texas Rangers
|5
|Kansas City Royals
|4
|Louisville Colonels
|4
|Philadelphia Athletics
|4
|Baltimore Orioles (old)
|3
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|2
|Buffalo Bisons
|2
|Columbus Buckeyes
|2
|Providence Grays
|2
|Brooklyn Tip-Tops
|1
|Chicago Chi-Feds/Whales
|1
|Cincinnati Outlaw Reds
|1
|Cleveland Blues
|1
|Cleveland Spiders
|1
|Colorado Rockies
|1
|Kansas City Cowboys
|1
|Kansas City Packers
|1
|Milwaukee Brewers (old)
|1
|Milwaukee Brewers (modern)
|1
|New York Mets
|1
|Pittsburgh Rebels
|1
|Rochester Broncos
|1
|Tampa Bay Rays
|1
|Toronto Blue Jays
|1
Italic lettering indicates defunct/moved franchises.