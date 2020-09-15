‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Trailer Confirms Baby Yoda Is Adorable

RELATED STORIES

Hesitant as he may be to deliver The Child unto “a race of enemy sorcerers” (aka Jedi), The Mandalorian will brave all sorts of new worlds to do so, as seen in the Season 2 trailer for Disney+’s hit flagship series.

Released on Tuesday morning (in the wake of myriad fake, fan-made trailers), the nearly two-minute preview replays the Armorer’s charge to Mando, to reunite The Child with its own kind, as we sample the frozen and watery environs the duo will visit along the way. There are also glimpses of X-Wing fighters, at least two familiar faces (Greef Karga and Cara Dune), and a mysterious hooded figure seemingly tracking the twosome’s moves.

Oh, the trailer also re-re-re-reaffirms that “Baby Yoda” is adorable. Especially when he ducks for cover, seeing that Whistling Birds are about to be unleashed on some bullies.

“Wherever I go, he goes.” Watch the brand new trailer for #TheMandalorian and start streaming the new season Oct. 30, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/0E3mtUcZO9 — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) September 15, 2020

New castings for The Mandalorian Season 2 include Rosario Dawson, reportedly as Clone Wars fan favorite Ahsoka Tano; Battlestar Galactica‘s Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze; The Terminator star Michael Biehn as a bounty hunter; Attack of the Clones alum Temuera Morrison (as the iconic Boba Fett?); and Justified gunslinger Timothy Olyphant in an undisclosed role.

Season 2’s directors include Dave Filoni (who helmed the Mandalorian pilot and Season 1’s “The Gunslinger”), Rick Famuyiwa (who directed Season 1’s “The Child” and “The Prisoner”), cast member Carl Weathers, series EP Jon Favreau, Robert Rodriguez (El Mariachi, Sin City) and Peyton Reed (Ant-Man).

Pre-production on Season 3 of the Disney+ Star Wars spinoff is already underway, even though it hasn’t been formally renewed by the streamer.

