The ‘Highest completion percentage in a game’ quiz

As a rookie, Gardner Minshew (and his glorious mustache) took the NFL by storm last season. It was a fun story, but pundits around the league wanted to see if he could do it all again in 2020. Well, one game in and so far, so good. On Sunday, Minshew completed 19 of 20 passes for 173 yards and three touchdowns in an upset victory over the favored Indianapolis Colts. After the game, Minshew stayed true to character and delivered a fiery speech to his teammates. Many (including us) did not give the Jags much of a chance to compete this year, but if Minshew is the real deal, it could be an unexpectedly fun season in Duval County.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. Gardner’s 95.0 completion percentage against Indy was the fourth highest in NFL history in the regular season. So with that in mind, how many of the NFL QBs with the highest completion percentage in one game (minimum 20 attempts) can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!