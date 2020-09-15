‘The Great British Baking Show’ Season 11 Premiere Date on Netflix

Now that we’ve all become quarantine bakers, Netflix is giving us the content we crave: Season 11 of The Great British Baking Show will premiere here in the U.S. on Friday, Sept. 25. New episodes will then debut on the streamer every Friday, just three days after they air in the UK.

Comedian Matt Lucas (Bridesmaids) joins the program in Season 11 as co-host, succeeding former presenter Sandi Toksvig. He’ll be joined by returning co-host Noel Fielding and judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

Get a taste of the baking action via UK broadcaster Channel 4’s teaser for The Great British Bake Off (as the show is called across the pond) posted above.

The tent is back open for business! On September 25, an all-new season of The Great British Baking Show will start rolling out on Netflix in The US — new episodes will be available every Friday (three days after they premiere in The UK) pic.twitter.com/CQdzQbTiJ6 — Netflix (@netflix) September 15, 2020

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* David Hyde Pierce (Frasier) has joined HBO Max’s Julia Child pilot, replacing Tom Hollander as the famous chef’s husband Paul Child, our sister site Variety reports.

* Anika Noni Rose (Power) has landed a role in the Netflix dramedy Maid, from executive producers John Wells and Margot Robbie, our sister site reports. She will play a successful attorney and client of Margaret Qualley’s Alex, “a single mother who turns to housekeeping to — barely — make ends meet as she battles against poverty, homelessness and bureaucracy.”

* Peacock has released trailers for Wilmore (premiering Friday, Sept. 18) and The Amber Ruffin Show (premiering Friday, Sept. 25):





