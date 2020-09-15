The Best USB Charging Stations for 2020

Most households have more cords than they can keep track of. Instead of daisy-chaining surge protectors and playing find-an-outlet, you could just buy a single USB charging station. Simplifying your charging situation is easy with these USB charging stations.

We’ve reviewed the best options, whether you need a few extra ports or many. You’ll be able to find a charging station that reduces your outlet headaches and meets your power needs at home or in the office from our top choices for 2020. Also, you may be interested in our picks for the best wireless chargers, the best fast chargers, or the best portable battery chargers if you’re looking to keep your phone juiced on the go.

RAVPower 6-Port Desktop USB Charging Station

Ports: 6

6 Output: 60W

60W Cord: 5 feet

What lets you charge six devices at once, provides a maximum output of 60W — 2.4A per port, up to 12A in total — yet is completely portable, so you can chuck it in your bag or slip it in your pocket? This USB charging station from RAVPower. Small yet mighty, it keeps your devices charged on the go or at home and comes with a long charging cord. If you don’t fancy the black option, it’s available in navy blue or white, too — and its solidly-positive reviews make this well worth the money.

AmazonBasics 6-Port USB Wall Charger

Ports: 6

6 Output: 60W

60W Cord: 5 feet

There are no frills here, just six USB-A ports offering 2.4A each, up to 12A in total for a maximum output of 60W. It’s black, slightly textured, and has the AmazonBasics logo on top. There’s a long power cord supplied and a power switch on the side. It’s relatively compact considering the number of ports, but it’s also quite light. However, since the power cord plugs into the back, it limits your placement options a bit. Still, if you need a lot of ports, this is a good bet. If we had to say anything negative, it does have a really bright blue light that illuminates when it’s plugged in, even when you’re not using the USB ports — so, it’s not one for the nightstand.

Vogek 6-Port USB Charger

Ports: 6

6 Output: 60W

60W Cord: 4.6 feet

The Vogek Multi-Port USB charger hub is utilitarian, but also a cute and stylish device in fashionable metallic colors that can charge up to six devices simultaneously at full speed. It’s compact enough to fit easily into a backpack or briefcase for meetings or travel and looks great in your home too. The 4.65-foot power cable is a serviceable length for any room. The device’s smart charging technology identifies each device and its charging requirements so that each port delivers exactly the right amount of power, while a built-in LED indicator records whether the charger is properly connected to a power source. The anti-slip silicone rubber circle underneath holds the device steady to avoid damaging the furniture. The device is UL FCC CE RoHS certified with 110V to 240V input for use worldwide. It comes in black, blue, or black/silver.

Wyness 6-Port Desktop Charging Station

Ports: 6

6 Output: 30W

30W Cord: 5 feet

The Wyness 6 Port Station is the ultimate in portable USB charging stations. Its cylindrical design fits in the palm of your hand at 4.1 x 2 x 2 inches. Despite its diminutive size, its VoltageBoost smart tech guarantees smooth, fast performance by automatically compensating for output interference. It’s compatible with most 5V USB devices like smartphones, tablets, cameras, and more. With its six smart identification USB ports, it can adjust the output power to accommodate each device and charge compatible devices up to 80% in 30 minutes. A variety of 10 safety features work together to protect your devices. It comes in eight fashionable colors.

Xcentz USB Charging Station

Ports: 5

5 Output: 48W

48W Cord: 4 feet

This versatile charging station offers one USB-C port rated at 3A, one USB-A port that supports Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0, and three USB-A ports rated at 2.4A each. The total maximum is 9A for a combined output of 48W. It’s a cube design with ports on the top and a rubber base that prevents it from sliding around on your desktop. This is not one for the nightstand as each port has a green LED, but it should prove handy for a shared charging space at work or perhaps in the kitchen at home. It’s sturdy and features a fairly unobtrusive look, apart from the unfortunate Xcentz logo.

Zendure Travel Charger

Ports: 4

4 Output: 45W

45W Cord: None (plugs directly into outlet)

We’re impressed with the design of this durable USB charging hub, which also serves admirably as a travel adapter. It’s compact and portable, with four USB ports on one side and fold-out prongs to plug into a wall outlet on the other. One of the ports is USB-C and supports power delivery up to 30W, so you can charge anything from a MacBook to a Nintendo Switch. The other three USB-A ports can deliver up to 15W apiece. You also get two adapters in the box, which slot on securely to work with outlets in Europe and the U.K. The fact that it plugs in sideways can be a little awkward depending on the outlet, and you’ll find charging speeds are slower when using all four USB ports at once because the total output is limited. Nonetheless, this USB charging hub is a great value.

Sabrent Desktop USB Charger

Ports: 6

6 Output: 60W

60W Cord: 5 feet

If you’re looking for a USB charging hub with plenty of ports, then this desktop option from Sabrent is worth your consideration. It boasts six USB ports, each of which is rated at 2.4A, allowing for 12A total and 60W of simultaneous output. The wide base and rubber feet also ensure that it doesn’t slide around, and the USB ports are slightly angled upward, making it easy to plug in and unplug cables. The top panel is aluminum and comes in either silver or black. It’s not the most attractive hub on the market, and there’s no QC support, but it is fairly small and cheap.

Anker PowerPort 4

Ports: 4

4 Output: 40W

40W Cord: None (plugs directly into outlet)

This is going to be enough to meet most people’s needs for a busy household. You get four USB ports, and Anker’s PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technologies ensure that your device is charged as quickly as possible without exceeding the supported rate. The maximum output for a single port is 2.4A, with a total maximum rating of 8A and a combined output of 40W. It plugs directly into the wall with fold-out prongs that slot neatly away for travel. This is an efficient, durable, and portable option. The design is functional and there’s a small, blue LED that lights up when it’s plugged in. The nice thing about this is that you can plug into any port and get up to 2.4A. Unfortunately, there’s no Qualcomm Quick Charge support.

Aukey USB Charging Station

Ports: 6

6 Output: 30W

30W Cord: 3.9 feet

This USB charging hub has two ports that support Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 standard, clearly marked in orange. There are another four ports that go up to 2.4A with Aukey’s AiPower technology, so they’ll determine what rate to charge at when you plug in your device. That gives you a maximum of 9.6A and 60W output. There’s a removable power cable, that’s 3.9 feet long, which should be enough for most people. There’s also a small green LED on the side to indicate that it’s connected and ready to go.

Powkey Power Bank with AC outlets

Ports: 4, plus 2 AC outlets

4, plus 2 AC outlets Output: 200W

Powkey’s power bank isn’t pretty, but it’s very powerful, offering not only four USB ports but two AC outlets for charging larger devices when a USB just won’t do. We’re fans of the LED light system that shows just how much power is left in the charger. Also note the two available charging input options, one for a traditional outlet connection and an alternative for solar power. As you can imagine, this power bank does especially well on fishing and camping trips where you need to charge multiple gadgets. However, you will need to spend at least several hours charging this bank to capacity, so make sure you schedule enough time.

