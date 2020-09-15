‘The Bachelor’ Star Cassie Randolph Granted Restraining Order Against Colton Underwood

The Bachelor star Cassie Randolph has reportedly been granted a restraining order against ex Colton Underwood.

It is alleged that he placed a tracking device on her car and sent harassing texts.

According to documents obtained by HollywoodLife, Cassie says Colton had been stalking her by attaching a tracking device to her car to allegedly monitor her movements. 

The documents included a photo of the small black apparatus in her filing — assumed to be the tracking device. She says that he shows up uninvited to her Los Angeles apartment and at her parents’ Huntington Beach home.

