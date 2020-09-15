‘The Bachelor’ Star Cassie Randolph Granted Restraining Order Against Colton Underwood

The Bachelor star Cassie Randolph has reportedly been granted a restraining order against ex Colton Underwood.

It is alleged that he placed a tracking device on her car and sent harassing texts.

According to documents obtained by HollywoodLife, Cassie says Colton had been stalking her by attaching a tracking device to her car to allegedly monitor her movements.

The documents included a photo of the small black apparatus in her filing — assumed to be the tracking device. She says that he shows up uninvited to her Los Angeles apartment and at her parents’ Huntington Beach home.

“Mr Underwood admitted that he was the one who put the tracker on her car and had been the one sending text messages to her, her friends and himself, under the alias phone numbers,” the filing reads. “[M]s. Randolph fears for her safety and the safety of her family and friends and wants to ensure that the harassment and stalking behavior cease when he returns to Los Angeles in the coming days.”

Colton (who was a virgin at the time) chose Cassie during his season of The Bachelor. She first turned him down — but he pursued her relentlessly and she finally gave in.

They later got engaged before announcing their split weeks ago.