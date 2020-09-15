The 25 best NHL duos of all time

Michael Tureski/Icon Sportswire

They may have played different positions (Esposito a forward and Orr a defenseman) but these might be the first two names that come to mind when you think of the Boston Bruins. They were the two most dominant offensive players of their era as they combined to win seven consecutive scoring titles between 1968 and 1975. In five of those seasons they finished first and second in the scoring race. They finished first and third in one of the others. The Bruins won two Stanley Cups during their time together, while Orr remains one of the most game-changing players in league history for the way he helped revolutionize the defense position. He was a consistent 100-point threat and scoring champion contender as a defenseman, something that was — and still is — almost unheard of in the NHL.