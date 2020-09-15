Tech stocks most ‘crowded trade’ of all time: BAML survey By

Matilda Coleman
NEW YORK () – Too many investors have piled into U.S. technology stocks, making the sector the most “crowded trade” of all time and difficult to unwind, while a tech bubble is the biggest risk after an expected second wave from the COVID-19 pandemic, a BofA Securities survey of fund managers said on Tuesday.

Institutional investors are “rotating” into cyclical stocks and not “chasing” momentum since the rally from March lows, while a majority now say there’s a new bull market compared to one-quarter in May, the survey found.

A credible COVID-19 vaccine will most likely trigger higher bond yields, 41% of respondents said in the survey conducted Sept. 3 through Sept. 10, while 37% said they expect a vaccine announcement in the first quarter of 2021.

There were 199 respondents to the global survey and 90 who responded to a regional survey, Bank of America (NYSE:) said.

