Home Entertainment Taylor Hanson and Wife Expecting Baby No. 7

Taylor Hanson and Wife Expecting Baby No. 7

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Instagram

The ‘MMMBop’ hitmaker announces his wife Natalie is pregnant with the latest addition to their growing family, nearly two years after they welcome their sixth child.


Hanson star Taylor Hanson is set to become a dad of seven.

The 37-year-old “MMMBop” singer’s wife Natalie is pregnant again and he took to Instagram on Tuesday (15Sep20) to share the good news with fans.

Posting a photo of himself and Natalie, he wrote, “The best kind of unexpected. Number seven coming this December.”

His wife added, “biggest little surprise in a long time. baby number seven coming this December.”

“Our family is thrilled to be welcoming a new member later this year,” Taylor said in a statement. “More than ever, we are especially grateful for this fresh wave of joy.”

The couple welcomed its firstborn, Jordan, 17 years ago. The pair’s youngest is 21-month-old Claude.

Ironically, Taylor and his Hanson brother bandmates, Isaac and Zac, are three of seven kids.

Next article