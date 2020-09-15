Taylor Hanson and Wife Expecting Baby No. 7

Instagram

The ‘MMMBop’ hitmaker announces his wife Natalie is pregnant with the latest addition to their growing family, nearly two years after they welcome their sixth child.

–

Hanson star Taylor Hanson is set to become a dad of seven.

The 37-year-old “MMMBop” singer’s wife Natalie is pregnant again and he took to Instagram on Tuesday (15Sep20) to share the good news with fans.

Posting a photo of himself and Natalie, he wrote, “The best kind of unexpected. Number seven coming this December.”

His wife added, “biggest little surprise in a long time. baby number seven coming this December.”

“Our family is thrilled to be welcoming a new member later this year,” Taylor said in a statement. “More than ever, we are especially grateful for this fresh wave of joy.”

The couple welcomed its firstborn, Jordan, 17 years ago. The pair’s youngest is 21-month-old Claude.

Ironically, Taylor and his Hanson brother bandmates, Isaac and Zac, are three of seven kids.