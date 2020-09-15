Taapsee Pannu, Farhan Akhtar, Sonam Kapoor come in support of Jaya Bachchan after her speech

After allegations from the BJP MP Ravi Kishan about drug addiction in the film industry, actor and politicianJaya Bachchan spoke at the Zero Hour in the parliament, defending the industry and calling out people who are working towards defaming it.

Coming in support of her stand, many people from the industry applauded her rebuttal on the issue. Actors like Taapsee Pannu, Sonam Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar and director Anubhav Sinha expressed their views in support of what the veteran actor had to say in defence of the industry.

Taapsee Pannu wrote, “For we have always stood by the initiatives, causes and awareness campaigns. It’s time for payback. Hitting the nail on its head and how! Yet again a woman from the industry spoke up #Respect.”

Scroll through to see what the others had to say.

Respect. She has always stood up to be counted when it mattered. #JayaBachchan https://t.co/KCCKIOqCLw

— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) September 15, 2020

I want to be her when I grow up.. https://t.co/gXMBGu1ifA

— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) September 15, 2020

For we have always stood by the initiatives, causes and awareness campaigns. It's time for payback. Hitting the nail on its head and how ! yet again a woman from the industry spoke up #Respect https://t.co/CVz1cTlCNw

— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 15, 2020