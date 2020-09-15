Swizz Beatz Apologizes After Getting Dragged By Social Media For Shading Janet Jackson & Saying That She Couldn’t Compete With Missy Elliott In A Verzuz Battle

Roommates, Swizz Beatz may not have been expecting the extreme dragging he received for shading the legendary Janet Jackson—but he definitely deserved all of it. Social media was on fire when video of Swizz Beatz saying that Janet Jackson couldn’t compete with Missy Elliott in a Verzuz battle quickly went viral.

Swizz dismissed Janet saying, “Missy can be multiple people. Janet just gonna be Janet.”

Janet Jackson, who was in the entertainment industry 20 years before Missy even dropped her first album, apparently doesn’t have enough hits according to Swizz Beatz’s flawed opinion. After he became the top trending topic on Twitter, he promptly apologized and clarified his comments.

He wrote on Instagram to explain his comments:

“LETS BE CLEAR. I don’t think Missy & Janet is a good match up at all! Much love to Janet she’s ICON but I just didn’t feel that was a good match up. Janet got hits on hits but she should have a better person to celebrate with that’s all. Blessings….”

This isn’t the first time that Swizz Beatz has shaded a legendary artist’s catalog, as he also did the same thing with Usher a few months ago. Perhaps he should pull up stats before making untrue claims about artists who’ve been in the business much longer than he has.

